Credit Analyst

Every senior appointment has been a result of an internal move, you too can join a company where career growth is inevitable!

Is this you?

You’re an exceptional team player with a questioning nature? You have gained experience within the fixed income space specifically working as a credit analyst or associate? You have achieved excellent academic results and enjoy the fast-paced arena of being in the credit space. You are currently or would like to embark on the CFA journey and have a keen ability to construct arguments logically?

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

As a Credit Analyst, you will research, analyst, and assign internal credit ratings to debt issues in South Africa and Africa. You will support the Portfolio Manager in their decision-making process. You should also be able to read a set of financial statements and be comfortable with terms like GDP, EBITDA, depreciation. Your role will entail observing

corporates, sovereigns, and other non-corporate debt issuers. The team’s structure is very flat with the only roles being those of analyst and portfolio manager, and everyone works together to achieve the best outcome for their clients.

Where you’ll be doing it

A brand older than time and an institution with a solid reputation. A brand that is deeply committed to its clients and an investment manager with a purpose. With a global footprint and beautiful offices in most of the major cities in South Africa, incredible asset manager values are performance-driven and client-focused. A stunning office space awaits you, you will be part of a team that support and encourage one another

What you’ll need

You will need at least 1-year of experience within a similar role either in Asset Management or Investment banking. An analytical mind, good academics, very strong numeracy, and a resilient personality. A tertiary qualification is essential and CFA highly advantageous

What’s in it for you

The opportunity of working for a global brand, equity participation, amazing company benefits (like gym facilities & meals), and very lucrative cost to the company.

What next

Desired Skills:

Research

credit research

Credit rating

Market Risk

Credit Analysis

fixed income

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

