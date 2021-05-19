Customer Sales Agent at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Join our team as we change the world one life at a time!

We are seeking unemployed, driven and motivated individuals to join our Franchise Development Programme!

Our ideal candidate would be:

A person who passed matric

South African

Motivated and driven

Be a people’s person

Have a strong and positive mind set

We need agents who can be told “no” consistently and not lose their persistence or self-confidence. You’ll receive all the tools you need for success including training and expert coaching.

This is an entry level position, but there is a lot of room to move up based on your performance.

Email you detailed CV to [Email Address Removed] / [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

