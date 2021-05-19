Customer Service Co-Ordinator – Midlands

May 19, 2021

Our client, a leading manufacturing company seeks a dynamic and experienced Customer Service Co-Ordinator to join their team, based in the Midlands. The successful incumbent must be a customer orientated person, have excellent administration and computer skills, and extremely competent on excel and love to work with spreadsheets and data.

Duties:

  • Stock management function
    o Receiving and verifying all stock delivered from production
    o Ensuring that stock is stacked safely and neatly in the correct demarcated area
    o Ensure timeous and correct supply of finished goods to customer’s line
    o Ensuring correct documentation related to stock control & returns
    o Timeous returns of secondary packaging and management of paperwork
  • Planning function
    o Use sales estimate & customer filling plan to determine customers’ requirements
    o Communicate requirements to production planners timeously
    o Keep planning informed of any changes that impact the customers packaging requirements
  • Sales function
    o Submit weekly sales estimate to the Sales Executive for review and sign off
    o Report variances between actual & budgeted sales in weekly sales estimates
  • Customer service function
    o Ensure that internal sales receive a daily order from the customer and order is loaded
    o Address any complaints onsite and escalate where required to Sales Manager
    o Liaise with planners, stores, distribution and internal sales to ensure the customer receives what they need on time every time
    o Keep customer informed of any potential delays, stock outs or other product concerns
    o See to any adhoc requests from the customer

What skills you will need in this position:

  • Minimum of a degree
  • Have at least 2 years’ experience in an administrative type position
  • Have at least 3 years’ experience in a customer service type position
  • Experience in a manufacturing environment will be advantageous
  • Excellent computer skills, (advanced Excel essential)
  • Excellent administration skills
  • SAP knowledge advantageous
  • High levels of accuracy, good communication skills & a highly motivated team-player

Are you someone that:

  • Is highly accurate with excellent attention to detail; enjoys being logical and systematic
  • Is highly organized in all that they do; somebody who always thinks about what is best for the Customer
  • Resilient; strong sense of urgency/deadline driven; takes responsibility/owns their area
  • A team player with willingness to help and make it happen
  • Lots of energy and passion for people

