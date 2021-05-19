Customer Service Co-Ordinator – Midlands

Our client, a leading manufacturing company seeks a dynamic and experienced Customer Service Co-Ordinator to join their team, based in the Midlands. The successful incumbent must be a customer orientated person, have excellent administration and computer skills, and extremely competent on excel and love to work with spreadsheets and data.

Duties:

Stock management function

o Receiving and verifying all stock delivered from production

o Ensuring that stock is stacked safely and neatly in the correct demarcated area

o Ensure timeous and correct supply of finished goods to customer’s line

o Ensuring correct documentation related to stock control & returns

o Timeous returns of secondary packaging and management of paperwork

o Use sales estimate & customer filling plan to determine customers’ requirements

o Communicate requirements to production planners timeously

o Keep planning informed of any changes that impact the customers packaging requirements

o Submit weekly sales estimate to the Sales Executive for review and sign off

o Report variances between actual & budgeted sales in weekly sales estimates

o Ensure that internal sales receive a daily order from the customer and order is loaded

o Address any complaints onsite and escalate where required to Sales Manager

o Liaise with planners, stores, distribution and internal sales to ensure the customer receives what they need on time every time

o Keep customer informed of any potential delays, stock outs or other product concerns

o See to any adhoc requests from the customer

What skills you will need in this position:

Minimum of a degree

Have at least 2 years’ experience in an administrative type position

Have at least 3 years’ experience in a customer service type position

Experience in a manufacturing environment will be advantageous

Excellent computer skills, (advanced Excel essential)

Excellent administration skills

SAP knowledge advantageous

High levels of accuracy, good communication skills & a highly motivated team-player

Are you someone that:

Is highly accurate with excellent attention to detail; enjoys being logical and systematic

Is highly organized in all that they do; somebody who always thinks about what is best for the Customer

Resilient; strong sense of urgency/deadline driven; takes responsibility/owns their area

A team player with willingness to help and make it happen

Lots of energy and passion for people

Please send a comprehensive CV and qualifications to

Desired Skills:

Customer Service

Customer Liason

Sales Office Administration

customer co-ordinator

Order Processing

Assisting customers

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Client / Customer Support

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

