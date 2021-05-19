Customer Service Co-Ordinator – Midlands

Our client, a leading manufacturing company seeks a dynamic and experienced Customer Service Co-Ordinator to join their team, based in the Midlands. The successful incumbent must be a customer orientated person, have excellent administration and computer skills, and extremely competent on excel and love to work with spreadsheets and data.
Duties:
- Stock management function
o Receiving and verifying all stock delivered from production
o Ensuring that stock is stacked safely and neatly in the correct demarcated area
o Ensure timeous and correct supply of finished goods to customer’s line
o Ensuring correct documentation related to stock control & returns
o Timeous returns of secondary packaging and management of paperwork
- Planning function
o Use sales estimate & customer filling plan to determine customers’ requirements
o Communicate requirements to production planners timeously
o Keep planning informed of any changes that impact the customers packaging requirements
- Sales function
o Submit weekly sales estimate to the Sales Executive for review and sign off
o Report variances between actual & budgeted sales in weekly sales estimates
- Customer service function
o Ensure that internal sales receive a daily order from the customer and order is loaded
o Address any complaints onsite and escalate where required to Sales Manager
o Liaise with planners, stores, distribution and internal sales to ensure the customer receives what they need on time every time
o Keep customer informed of any potential delays, stock outs or other product concerns
o See to any adhoc requests from the customer
What skills you will need in this position:
- Minimum of a degree
- Have at least 2 years’ experience in an administrative type position
- Have at least 3 years’ experience in a customer service type position
- Experience in a manufacturing environment will be advantageous
- Excellent computer skills, (advanced Excel essential)
- Excellent administration skills
- SAP knowledge advantageous
- High levels of accuracy, good communication skills & a highly motivated team-player
Are you someone that:
- Is highly accurate with excellent attention to detail; enjoys being logical and systematic
- Is highly organized in all that they do; somebody who always thinks about what is best for the Customer
- Resilient; strong sense of urgency/deadline driven; takes responsibility/owns their area
- A team player with willingness to help and make it happen
- Lots of energy and passion for people
Please send a comprehensive CV and qualifications to [Email Address Removed], if you are interested.
Desired Skills:
- Customer Service
- Customer Liason
- Sales Office Administration
- customer co-ordinator
- Order Processing
- Assisting customers
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Client / Customer Support
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree