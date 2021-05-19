Customer Service QA/ Trainer

My Client based in Kensington, JHB is looking for a Team Leader to manage their Customer Services Agents. This is a contract position.

You must have Live Chat experince

Must have worked as a QA/ Trainer in a Customer Services environment for more than 2 years

Preference if you have experience working on Avaya telephony system

Monitering, assessing and working with the teams to enhance performance

Preparing and creating reports and feedback to teams and management

Must have online/ retail/ E-commerce/ customer services experience on calls and EMAIL

Must be immediately available, this is a 3 month contract and could be extended on a month to month basis

Must be available to start 1st June 2021

