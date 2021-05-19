Customer Service QA/ Trainer

My Client based in Kensington, JHB is looking for a Team Leader to manage their Customer Services Agents. This is a contract position.
You must have Live Chat experince
Must have worked as a QA/ Trainer in a Customer Services environment for more than 2 years
Preference if you have experience working on Avaya telephony system
Monitering, assessing and working with the teams to enhance performance
Preparing and creating reports and feedback to teams and management
Must have online/ retail/ E-commerce/ customer services experience on calls and EMAIL
Must be immediately available, this is a 3 month contract and could be extended on a month to month basis
Must be available to start 1st June 2021