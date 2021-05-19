CyberTech named SigniFlow’s SA Partner of the Year

Altron Systems Integration in its previous capacity as CyberTech, has been awarded a Partner of the Year award from SigniFlow, PBSA.

SigniFlow CIO Leon van der Merwe says the developments that had been made in electronic signing over the last few years had been remarkable. “What started off as a humble homegrown product quickly grew to become a phenomenal, internationally successful solution that is disrupting and displacing established competitor products.”

He adds: “Our approach is simple. We prize our people and our partners as our greatest assets when it comes to looking after our customers. Our vision to improve people’s lives through efficient technology, is evident in our solutions and our team’s unwavering devotion when building products.”

The partnership between PBSA and Altron Systems Integration dates back to 2018, when appointed as a partner, then later distribution partner, of SigniFlow software. From the get-go, Altron Systems Integration began building a strong channel, which has led to the conclusion of various sales.

The 2020 lockdown period saw sales of SigniFlow’s software quickly increase, as companies were forced into a new way of working, where their employees had to isolate at home and still be able to work in the same way they would have from the office. SigniFlow’s digital signature and workflow software provides companies with the opportunity to move documents for signing safely to all participants, and to sign with the click of a button. No longer are companies required to courier documents or print and rescan them, without being able to verify the validity of signatures.

“Working in this type of archaic manner is totally unpractical, unsafe and uneconomical and it is really heart-warming to see companies now start migrating from these ineffective practices to a quick, safe and highly economical way of working with digital documents,” says Herman Kriel, GM of data protection responsible for SigniFlow at Altron Systems Integration.

“Even companies that work in a face-to-face environment now choose to work through SigniFlow, as they start to realise what massive savings there are to be made by not having to print documents on paper anymore.”