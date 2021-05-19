Diesel Mechanic (contract)

Responsible for the adjustment, repair and preventive maintenance of controls on automotive vehicles and ensures functionality of all components.

Minimum requirements:

  • Tertiary Qualification
  • Code 10 / 14 License
  • Qualified Diesel Mechanic
  • Ensure and maintain constant workflow;
  • Ensure all vehicles are approved by using the test line process.
  • Ensure that all required functionality of the vehicle is in working order.
  • Ensure that the steering is aligned after the test line process and that the centre nut is secure.
  • Ensure to execute all repairs as listed on the vehicle job card by assembly.
  • Ensure to investigate and diagnose any component failures detected.
  • Ensure that replaced parts are fitted correctly and retested.
  • Ensure that all tools are inspected daily and remain in good working order.
  • Ensure to move the vehicle to or notify the preceding process of completion of tasks with regards to each vehicle.
  • Ensure that all items listed on the vehicle jobcard are repaired and signed off as complete.
  • Ensure to complete daily task records and supply them to your team leader at end of the shift.
  • Ensure to accurately complete the required reject form and obtain authorisation from the quality or technical department in order to request replacement parts from the warehouse.
  • Ensure to notify and obtain permission from the Technical Manager for any major component repairs or replacement.

Desired Skills:

  • qualified
  • diesel mechanic
  • code 10/14 license
  • automotive industry experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

