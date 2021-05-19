Diesel Mechanic (contract)

Responsible for the adjustment, repair and preventive maintenance of controls on automotive vehicles and ensures functionality of all components.

Minimum requirements:

Tertiary Qualification

Code 10 / 14 License

Qualified Diesel Mechanic

Ensure and maintain constant workflow;

Ensure all vehicles are approved by using the test line process.

Ensure that all required functionality of the vehicle is in working order.

Ensure that the steering is aligned after the test line process and that the centre nut is secure.

Ensure to execute all repairs as listed on the vehicle job card by assembly.

Ensure to investigate and diagnose any component failures detected.

Ensure that replaced parts are fitted correctly and retested.

Ensure that all tools are inspected daily and remain in good working order.

Ensure to move the vehicle to or notify the preceding process of completion of tasks with regards to each vehicle.

Ensure that all items listed on the vehicle jobcard are repaired and signed off as complete.

Ensure to complete daily task records and supply them to your team leader at end of the shift.

Ensure to accurately complete the required reject form and obtain authorisation from the quality or technical department in order to request replacement parts from the warehouse.

Ensure to notify and obtain permission from the Technical Manager for any major component repairs or replacement.

Desired Skills:

qualified

diesel mechanic

code 10/14 license

automotive industry experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

