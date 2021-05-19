Diesel Mechanic (contract)

Responsible for the adjustment, repair and preventive maintenance of controls on automotive vehicles and ensures functionality of all components.
Minimum requirements:
- Tertiary Qualification
- Code 10 / 14 License
- Qualified Diesel Mechanic
- Ensure and maintain constant workflow;
- Ensure all vehicles are approved by using the test line process.
- Ensure that all required functionality of the vehicle is in working order.
- Ensure that the steering is aligned after the test line process and that the centre nut is secure.
- Ensure to execute all repairs as listed on the vehicle job card by assembly.
- Ensure to investigate and diagnose any component failures detected.
- Ensure that replaced parts are fitted correctly and retested.
- Ensure that all tools are inspected daily and remain in good working order.
- Ensure to move the vehicle to or notify the preceding process of completion of tasks with regards to each vehicle.
- Ensure that all items listed on the vehicle jobcard are repaired and signed off as complete.
- Ensure to complete daily task records and supply them to your team leader at end of the shift.
- Ensure to accurately complete the required reject form and obtain authorisation from the quality or technical department in order to request replacement parts from the warehouse.
- Ensure to notify and obtain permission from the Technical Manager for any major component repairs or replacement.
Desired Skills:
- qualified
- diesel mechanic
- code 10/14 license
- automotive industry experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric