Direct Sales Representatives at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Are you looking for a new and exciting opportunity?

Are you looking to work within a motivated and award-winning team?

Are you trying to break into a progressive career in the Sales industry?

If you have answered yes to these questions, then we encourage you to apply today!

This is an entry level position which provides extensive training that may lead to an opportunity to transition into a Franchise owner within the organization.

Our ideal candidate would possess:

A charismatic personality

A professional appearance

confidence

A willingness to grow

A Strong and focused mind set

An Out-going personality

An interest in engaging with people

A Target driven mentality

Our minimum requirements for this position are a GRADE 12/OR NQF 4, A SOUTH AFRICAN ID AND A SMART PHONE.

To be considered email your CV to [Email Address Removed] / [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Sales Rep

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

