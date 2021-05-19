Distribution and Warehousing Sales Executive at Ntice Search

The conglomerate distribution company is seeking the expertise of a New Business Sales Executive within the Distribution and Warehousing space. As New Business Sales Executive you are responsible for the expansion of the footprint of the business by building new relationships in the industry & conversion of prospects into effective opportunities. You will be part of and will be supported by the Sales department to meet your sales targets. Key responsibilities:

Your main objective is to close sales leads in line with the predefined Sales Strategy by hitting your sales target.

You are responsible to create and execute a sales strategy on your industry vertical in line with the New Business strategy and targets.

You maintain relationships with relevant industry stakeholders of your vertical & constantly look to create value for the company and the potential clients.

By following up leads of the team & your own prospection you will be able to grow the business

You will lead the negotiations and presentations within the local tenders.

With your sound supply chain understanding you can present complex content of their specialists as well as theirlogistics solutions in a comprehensible and professional manner

You are continuously in contact with your network to define industry trends and new developments.

You are strengthening the position of the company as thought leader in thedistribution and warehousing industry.

You will work closely with relevant departments within the company, sales-colleagues, content management, tender management, regional management, project management, etc.

Requirements:

Minimum of 5years’ experience in strategic new business saleswithin the distribution and warehousing industrywith proof of new business of 500 plus pallet position accounts

Experience or thorough knowledge of Distribution and warehousing

You have an existing network within the industry.

Must be able to write tenders.

Experience in supply chain and logistics

Excellent communication and commercial skills

Expanding/ maintaining your professional network comes as a second nature to you.

Team player with an analytical mindset

Desired Skills:

Sales

