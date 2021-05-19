Environmental Officer – 3 Month Contract

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

The job incumbent will co-ordinate and facilitate the effective implementation of environmental related programmes, incidents investigations and reporting, environmental audits, corrective actions follow up and to achieve tasks outlined in environmental plans and programmes timely

MINIMUM JOB REQUIREMENTS

National Diploma/ Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Science/ Management

3 years’ experience in the environmental field and or related fields

3 years’ experience in the industrial environmental field

Background experience in any water related field such as hydrology, groundwater or surface water quality management is a requirement.

SACNASP registration or at least be in the process of registering with the Council.

Knowledge of ISO [Phone Number Removed]; Environmental standard will be an added advantage.

COMPETENCIES

Deciding & initiating action

Working with people

Applying expertise and technology

Learning and researching

Analyzing

Planning & organizing

Report writing and presentation skills

Delivering results & meeting customer expectations

Following instructions & procedures

Attention to detail

Multitasking

BACKGROUND INFORMATION REGARDING THE JOB

In this position, the job incumbent will be part of the Health, Safety and Environmental team and play an important role in working closely with various departments to achieve environmental targets set for the Company. This position is a great opportunity for the incumbent to display their skills in resolving challenges associated with water quality issues, waste management, carbon footprint mapping and ensuring overall compliance to national and international requirements. The job requires a self-starter, an energetic individual and a doer. Our company offers a fast paced and dynamic working environment, where the person will have an opportunity to support MMC in keeping up with the industry standards and play a vital role in influencing the changes required to be on par with the industry standards. The Individual will most importantly enjoy the satisfaction of being part of the world’s only team that delivers our brand of Electrolytic Manganese Metal (EMM)to our niche customers all over the world, directly from the lovely Mbombela, in Mpumalanga

JOB OBJECTIVES

Co-ordinate integrated water and waste management activities across the company’s operations.

Develop and implement specific environmental action plans and/ or programmes to ensure compliance by internal and external stakeholders.

Co-ordinate environmental monitoring, measurement and corrective action, audits and inspections.

Co-ordinate activities that contribute to environmental compliance, including compliance to relevant ISO standards and best practice standards.

Actively assess and manage environmental risk and propose mitigating initiatives/actions.

Desired Skills:

Analytical

Attention to detail

Report Writing

