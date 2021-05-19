External Sales – Fluid Tech

May 19, 2021

Roles & Responsibilities:

  • External Sales
  • Client Visits
  • Generating clients
  • To ensure daily sales targets are achieved.
  • To coordinate all external sales functions within the team.
  • Service contract customers, telephone customers as well as external sales clients
  • Process quotes, create invoices, purchase orders and assist Reps with enquiries
  • Update internal price list

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Administration related course, would be advantageous
  • Organisation skills
  • K8 experience an advantage
  • Minimum 4 years’ experience required.
  • Knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures.
  • Communication skills / Minute taking / Typing skills / Telephone Etiquette
  • Full Computer literacy (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

FLUID TECH KNOWELDGE AND EXPERIENCE ESSENTIAL

Desired Skills:

  • Kerridge
  • Internal Sales
  • Prospect new customers
  • Processing Of Orders
  • Internal Sales Support
  • Sales Office Administration
  • Sales Order Administration
  • Sales Administration
  • Fluid Tech

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
  • 5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus
  • Company Vehicle

Learn more/Apply for this position