External Sales – Hydraulics

Roles & Responsibilities:
- External Sales
- Client Visits
- Generating clients
- To ensure daily sales targets are achieved.
- To coordinate all external sales functions within the team.
- Service contract customers, telephone customers as well as external sales clients
- Process quotes, create invoices, purchase orders and assist Reps with enquiries
- Update internal price list
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- Administration related course, would be advantageous
- Organisation skills
- K8 experience an advantage
- Minimum 4 years’ experience required.
- Knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures.
- Communication skills / Minute taking / Typing skills / Telephone Etiquette
- Full Computer literacy (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
BEARINGS, HOSES, HYDRAULICS, BELTING, ENGINEERING KNOWELDGE AND EXPERIENCE ESSENTIAL
Desired Skills:
- Kerridge
- Internal Sales
- Prospect new customers
- Processing Of Orders
- Internal Sales Support
- Sales Office Administration
- Sales Order Administration
- Sales Administration
- Fluid Tech
- Hydraulics
- Belting
- Bearings
- Engineering
- Hoses
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
- 5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus
- Company Vehicle