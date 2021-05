Field Sales Agents wanted at Global Direct Vereeniging

SALES AGENTS NEEDED!!!

We are searching for 30 energetic personalities that are self-motivated, determined and success focused to join our Direct Sales & Marketing team.

Requirements :

Passed Matric

SA ID

Smart phone

The role involves:

Selling products/services face to face

To apply -Forward your CV to: [Email Address Removed]

Call – [Phone Number Removed]; or whatsapp name and area to [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Face to Face Sales

Field Sales

