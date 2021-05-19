Field Sales Representative at Wynland Grondverskuiwing

We are looking for a field sales rep. with an agricultural backround. Our client base is predominantly agricultural. A construction / soil work history will be an added benifit. Afrikaans fluency is a must. This job at times requires long hours but therefore includes good commision. Many managed machines working many hours rewards well. Applicants based in the northern suburbs will be preferable. Cold calling / approaching strangers in the field will be the norm.

Desired Skills:

Consultative Selling

About The Employer:

Wynland Grondverskuiwing is based in Piketberg and Durbanville. We focus on Agricultural Earthmoving Equipment Rentals and services. In the winter months the agri work gets quiet and we move more into traditional construction sites. We are a small team of 14 people, with good comunication and long term relationships. We are ever growing and see many years of business.

