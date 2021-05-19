Our client based in Fourways is looking for a Financial Accountant / Analyst to join their team to be responsible for providing support for an accurate and efficient month-end close, to extract and analyse information for the monthly / quarterly financial reports and to o ensure a successful audit process on a contract basis.
Essential Duties:
Revenue Analysis
All to be completed on working day 5:
- Monthly reconciliation of GL to billing schedules after AR close.
- Raising any billing differences with AR SSC
- Monthly movement reconciliation between current and prior months billing schedules to identify new business, cancellations, escalations, and billing adjustments.
- Entering of new business, cancellations, escalations, and billing adjustments on TM1
- Completing monthly new business schedule and agreeing to contracted to commenced report completed by collocations team.
- If any queries are identified, raising them
- Updating monthly run rate schedule per customer
- Entering run rate summary information into TM1
After Month End:
- Month to month billing comparison per site per legal entity, identifying and commenting on variances
- Confirmation of billing per active site
- Identifying active sites where there is no billing.
- Maintaining of OTBG calculation
Month End Reporting
All to be completed on working day 5:
- Monthly P&L preparation
- Updating budgets and forecasts to reflect current MTD and YTD.
- Importing MTD and YTD from Oracle into template
- Detailed analysis and explanations of movements vs budget and forecast.
- Preparation of monthly bridge analysis vs budget and forecast.
- Input number of new build towers completed in the month into the tower count in TM1
- Preparation of monthly variance analysis with commentary on main variances identified vs budget and forecast.
Quarterly Submissions
- Preparing of quarterly FP&A template for distribution to US Corporate
- Updating of capital contributions schedule for distribution to US
Monthly Results Meeting
- Preparation and presentation of monthly results (revenue, direct expenses, and SG&A) to Exco
Quarterly Forecasts
- Updating new business forecasts based on information from collocation team.
- Updating SG&A forecasts
- Co-ordinating inputs of forecasts in TM1 (direct expenses, capex, straight line) and ensuring they agree to the master file (supporting schedule)
- Reviewing of forecast with CEO, CFO, FM and exco
- Preparing of forecast presentation with detailed explanations of movements for submission to Africa and US FP&A
Annual Budgets
- Preparing new business budgets based on information from collocation team, sales team and exco in terms of expectations for 2022.
- Preparing SG&A budgets
- Co-ordinating inputs of budgets in TM1 (direct expenses, capex, straight line) and ensuring they agree to the master file (supporting schedule)
- Reviewing of budget with CEO, CFO, FM and exco
- Preparing of budget presentation with detailed explanations of movements for submission to Africa and US FP&A
Education and Experience:
- Accounting Degree or partly qualified CA (Chartered Accountant) or CIMA (Chartered Institute for Management Accounting)
- 3+ years of experience as an analyst, preferably in a finance close environment; Oracle Financials preferable.
