Financial Accountant / Analyst

May 19, 2021

Our client based in Fourways is looking for a Financial Accountant / Analyst to join their team to be responsible for providing support for an accurate and efficient month-end close, to extract and analyse information for the monthly / quarterly financial reports and to o ensure a successful audit process on a contract basis.

Essential Duties:

Revenue Analysis

All to be completed on working day 5:

  • Monthly reconciliation of GL to billing schedules after AR close.
  • Raising any billing differences with AR SSC
  • Monthly movement reconciliation between current and prior months billing schedules to identify new business, cancellations, escalations, and billing adjustments.
  • Entering of new business, cancellations, escalations, and billing adjustments on TM1
  • Completing monthly new business schedule and agreeing to contracted to commenced report completed by collocations team.
  • If any queries are identified, raising them
  • Updating monthly run rate schedule per customer
  • Entering run rate summary information into TM1

After Month End:

  • Month to month billing comparison per site per legal entity, identifying and commenting on variances
  • Confirmation of billing per active site
  • Identifying active sites where there is no billing.
  • Maintaining of OTBG calculation

Month End Reporting

All to be completed on working day 5:

  • Monthly P&L preparation
  • Updating budgets and forecasts to reflect current MTD and YTD.
  • Importing MTD and YTD from Oracle into template
  • Detailed analysis and explanations of movements vs budget and forecast.
  • Preparation of monthly bridge analysis vs budget and forecast.
  • Input number of new build towers completed in the month into the tower count in TM1
  • Preparation of monthly variance analysis with commentary on main variances identified vs budget and forecast.

Quarterly Submissions

  • Preparing of quarterly FP&A template for distribution to US Corporate
  • Updating of capital contributions schedule for distribution to US

Monthly Results Meeting

  • Preparation and presentation of monthly results (revenue, direct expenses, and SG&A) to Exco

Quarterly Forecasts

  • Updating new business forecasts based on information from collocation team.
  • Updating SG&A forecasts
  • Co-ordinating inputs of forecasts in TM1 (direct expenses, capex, straight line) and ensuring they agree to the master file (supporting schedule)
  • Reviewing of forecast with CEO, CFO, FM and exco
  • Preparing of forecast presentation with detailed explanations of movements for submission to Africa and US FP&A

Annual Budgets

  • Preparing new business budgets based on information from collocation team, sales team and exco in terms of expectations for 2022.
  • Preparing SG&A budgets
  • Co-ordinating inputs of budgets in TM1 (direct expenses, capex, straight line) and ensuring they agree to the master file (supporting schedule)
  • Reviewing of budget with CEO, CFO, FM and exco
  • Preparing of budget presentation with detailed explanations of movements for submission to Africa and US FP&A

Education and Experience:

  • Accounting Degree or partly qualified CA (Chartered Accountant) or CIMA (Chartered Institute for Management Accounting)
  • 3+ years of experience as an analyst, preferably in a finance close environment; Oracle Financials preferable.

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

