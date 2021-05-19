Financial Accountant / Analyst

Our client based in Fourways is looking for a Financial Accountant / Analyst to join their team to be responsible for providing support for an accurate and efficient month-end close, to extract and analyse information for the monthly / quarterly financial reports and to o ensure a successful audit process on a contract basis.

Essential Duties:

Revenue Analysis

All to be completed on working day 5:

Monthly reconciliation of GL to billing schedules after AR close.

Raising any billing differences with AR SSC

Monthly movement reconciliation between current and prior months billing schedules to identify new business, cancellations, escalations, and billing adjustments.

Entering of new business, cancellations, escalations, and billing adjustments on TM1

Completing monthly new business schedule and agreeing to contracted to commenced report completed by collocations team.

If any queries are identified, raising them

Updating monthly run rate schedule per customer

Entering run rate summary information into TM1

After Month End:

Month to month billing comparison per site per legal entity, identifying and commenting on variances

Confirmation of billing per active site

Identifying active sites where there is no billing.

Maintaining of OTBG calculation

Month End Reporting

All to be completed on working day 5:

Monthly P&L preparation

Updating budgets and forecasts to reflect current MTD and YTD.

Importing MTD and YTD from Oracle into template

Detailed analysis and explanations of movements vs budget and forecast.

Preparation of monthly bridge analysis vs budget and forecast.

Input number of new build towers completed in the month into the tower count in TM1

Preparation of monthly variance analysis with commentary on main variances identified vs budget and forecast.

Quarterly Submissions

Preparing of quarterly FP&A template for distribution to US Corporate

Updating of capital contributions schedule for distribution to US

Monthly Results Meeting

Preparation and presentation of monthly results (revenue, direct expenses, and SG&A) to Exco

Quarterly Forecasts

Updating new business forecasts based on information from collocation team.

Updating SG&A forecasts

Co-ordinating inputs of forecasts in TM1 (direct expenses, capex, straight line) and ensuring they agree to the master file (supporting schedule)

Reviewing of forecast with CEO, CFO, FM and exco

Preparing of forecast presentation with detailed explanations of movements for submission to Africa and US FP&A

Annual Budgets

Preparing new business budgets based on information from collocation team, sales team and exco in terms of expectations for 2022.

Preparing SG&A budgets

Co-ordinating inputs of budgets in TM1 (direct expenses, capex, straight line) and ensuring they agree to the master file (supporting schedule)

Reviewing of budget with CEO, CFO, FM and exco

Preparing of budget presentation with detailed explanations of movements for submission to Africa and US FP&A

Education and Experience:

Accounting Degree or partly qualified CA (Chartered Accountant) or CIMA (Chartered Institute for Management Accounting)

3+ years of experience as an analyst, preferably in a finance close environment; Oracle Financials preferable.

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

