Financial Administrator/Bookkeeper

Experience in preparing monthly financial management accounts through to Trail Balance

Preparation of quarterly Management pack including Debtors, Creditors, Final Accounts and trial Balance Sheet

Must be Excellent in financial report writing (Drawing reports from Pastel)

Reports will be approved by the Department as well as the Board of Directors

Experience in NGO field will be an advantage

Experience and Efficiency in Pastel

Proficient in the use of MS Word, Excel (must be Advanced) and Outlook

Experience in operating at a senior level in a Finance department

Ability to manage admin/support staffand a front office

Ability to work in a team and be part of a team

