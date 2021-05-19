Financial Administrator/Bookkeeper

Experience in preparing monthly financial management accounts through to Trail Balance
Preparation of quarterly Management pack including Debtors, Creditors, Final Accounts and trial Balance Sheet
Must be Excellent in financial report writing (Drawing reports from Pastel)
Reports will be approved by the Department as well as the Board of Directors
Experience in NGO field will be an advantage
Experience and Efficiency in Pastel
Proficient in the use of MS Word, Excel (must be Advanced) and Outlook
Experience in operating at a senior level in a Finance department
Ability to manage admin/support staffand a front office
Ability to work in a team and be part of a team