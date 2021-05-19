Fleet / Diesel Administrator Pretoria North – Reference: 20746

Better your work situation. Secure this opportunity at this well-established transport / Logistics Company.
Duties:
Basic technical Admin
Book vehicle services
Keep track of Fleet Km’s
Keep register of Fleet Maintenance
All admin related to Renew & arrangement of Company vehicle Licences
Company Vehicle Insurance claims
Register claims
Follow up on claims
Fleet Diesel management
Check diesel transactions, ensure there is no fraud on the cards
Manage Diesel & Toll Cards
Workshop Attendance
Timekeeping
Manage Access Control system
Requirements
Must be fluent in both English and Afrikaans.
Matric
1 – 2 years in fleet diesel management.
Computer literate
Package & Remuneration
R10 000 – R12 000 CTC per month depending on experience.
Desired Skills:
- Admin
- Workshop Administration