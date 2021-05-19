Fleet / Diesel Administrator Pretoria North – Reference: 20746

Better your work situation. Secure this opportunity at this well-established transport / Logistics Company.

Duties:

Basic technical Admin

Book vehicle services

Keep track of Fleet Km’s

Keep register of Fleet Maintenance

All admin related to Renew & arrangement of Company vehicle Licences

Company Vehicle Insurance claims

Register claims

Follow up on claims

Fleet Diesel management

Check diesel transactions, ensure there is no fraud on the cards

Manage Diesel & Toll Cards

Workshop Attendance

Timekeeping

Manage Access Control system

Requirements

Must be fluent in both English and Afrikaans.

Matric

1 – 2 years in fleet diesel management.

Computer literate

Package & Remuneration

R10 000 – R12 000 CTC per month depending on experience.

Desired Skills:

Admin

Workshop Administration

