Floor Manager

A high-end new restaurant in the Northern Suburbs is seeking an experienced Junior Front of House Manager. This candidate will be responsible for effective communication with guests and management of staff as well as assisting with stock control.

Responsibilities Include but are not limited to:

Daily administrative requirements;

Events and functions; all events and function communication to guests and management; communication to relevant departments for stock and OE requirements, for approval by the General Manager

Daily store and floor operational requirements;

FOH and guest liaisons

Daily pre and post shift checklists are, implemented, completed, checked and filed.

Consistently review operations and staff to identify any problems, concerns, and opportunities for improvement

Daily checking of My Inventory on My Micros

Daily checking of stock and balancing on the My Inventory system.

Ensuring that all staff rostered to work are on time

Regular presence on the restaurant floor during service

Qualifications, experience, skills and knowledge required:

2-3 years in a similar role.

Experience with stock control is a must

Experience in dealing with high volume, in a similar environment would be preferable

Strong Leadership ability;

Intermediate Microsoft Excel and Word skills;

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills;

High attention to detail and process driven;

Ability to interpret statistical information;

Ability to communicate verbally and in writing with all levels of management, external customers and third-party service providers;

Self-motivated and deadline oriented;

Ability to multi-task

Discretion and integrity

Problem analysis and problem-solving skills

Stress tolerance

Decision-making

This person will be for employment in a position of trust and honesty and entails the handling of cash or finances

PLEASE NOTE THAT PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO CANDIDATES FROM A PREVIOUSLY DISADVANTAGED BACKGROUND, IN TERMS OF OUR COMMITMENT TO EMPLOYMENT EQUITY.

WE RESERVE THE RIGHT NOT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

SHOULD YOU NOT RECEIVE FEEDBACK WITHIN TWO WEEKS PLEASE ASSUME THAT YOUR APPLICATION HAS NOT BEEN SUCCESSFUL

Job Type: Full-time

Experience:

Stock Control: 1 year (Preferred)

Restaurant Management: 2 years (Preferred)

Micros/ GAAP: 1 year

Desired Skills:

GAAP

Micros

FRONT OF HOUSE

floor manager

restaurant

Hospitality Management

Beverage Management

Restaurant service

Bar Management

restaurant management

Hospitality

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

