Food and Beverage Technologist

Our client in the Pharmaceutical industry is seeking a Food and Beverage Technologist.

Someone with relevant or necessary experience.

Duties:

Knowledge of functional food ingredients

Formulation of new beverage products is essential

Reformulation of existing products

Assist the marketing team with technical issues

Compile development and technical documentation

Pay attention to detail in formulations

Must have a flexible attitude with respect to work assignments and new learning

Must have the ability to manage multiple and varied tasks with enthusiasm and prioritize workload with attention to detail

Upscaling of kitchen formulas to factory trial and bulk manufacturing scale

Compiling product information sheets and batch manufacturing documentation

Self-motivated with a willingness to accept responsibility and challenges and able to work under pressure

Only serious candidates meeting th minimum requirements to apply.

Desired Skills:

Formulation of new beverage products

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

