Food and Beverage Technologist

May 19, 2021

Our client in the Pharmaceutical industry is seeking a Food and Beverage Technologist.
Someone with relevant or necessary experience.

Duties:

  • Knowledge of functional food ingredients
  • Formulation of new beverage products is essential
  • Reformulation of existing products
  • Assist the marketing team with technical issues
  • Compile development and technical documentation
  • Pay attention to detail in formulations
  • Must have a flexible attitude with respect to work assignments and new learning
  • Must have the ability to manage multiple and varied tasks with enthusiasm and prioritize workload with attention to detail
  • Upscaling of kitchen formulas to factory trial and bulk manufacturing scale
  • Compiling product information sheets and batch manufacturing documentation
  • Self-motivated with a willingness to accept responsibility and challenges and able to work under pressure

Only serious candidates meeting th minimum requirements to apply.

Desired Skills:

  • Formulation of new beverage products

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position