Our client in the Pharmaceutical industry is seeking a Food and Beverage Technologist.
Someone with relevant or necessary experience.
Duties:
- Knowledge of functional food ingredients
- Formulation of new beverage products is essential
- Reformulation of existing products
- Assist the marketing team with technical issues
- Compile development and technical documentation
- Pay attention to detail in formulations
- Must have a flexible attitude with respect to work assignments and new learning
- Must have the ability to manage multiple and varied tasks with enthusiasm and prioritize workload with attention to detail
- Upscaling of kitchen formulas to factory trial and bulk manufacturing scale
- Compiling product information sheets and batch manufacturing documentation
- Self-motivated with a willingness to accept responsibility and challenges and able to work under pressure
Only serious candidates meeting th minimum requirements to apply.
Desired Skills:
- Formulation of new beverage products
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years