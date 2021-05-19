FRONT OFFICE MANAGER – 5* Luxury Lodge Hotel at Fourier Recruitment

May 19, 2021

5* Luxury Lodge / Hotel Seeks Skilled Front House Manager

  • To ensure efficient and smooth running of guests stay and daily running of the Lodge front desk in line with our 5-star grading standards.
  • Ensuring that all administrative work is of expected company standards all the time.
  • 3-5 years experience as FOM/Assistant FOM in reputable 5-star hotel/lodge.
  • Hospitality Qualifications will be added as an advantage.
  • Conversant with a PMS (Property Management System), preferably Apex or Opera
  • Ability to manage and maintain OBE (Online Booking Engines) extranets
  • Maintaining an acceptable balance on Debtors and O-status
  • Strong guest relations skills
  • Will be part of duty management team.

Minimum Requirements

  • To ensure efficient and smooth running of guests stay and daily running of the Lodge front desk in line with our 5-star grading standards.
  • Ensuring that all administrative work is of expected company standards all the time.
  • 3-5 years experience as FOM/Assistant FOM in reputable 5-star hotel/lodge.
  • Hospitality Qualifications will be added as an advantage.
  • Conversant with a PMS (Property Management System), preferably Apex or Opera
  • Ability to manage and maintain OBE (Online Booking Engines) extranets
  • Maintaining an acceptable balance on Debtors and O-status
  • Strong guest relations skills
  • Will be part of duty management team.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Plus Live In

Learn more/Apply for this position