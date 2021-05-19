FRONT OFFICE MANAGER – 5* Luxury Lodge Hotel at Fourier Recruitment

5* Luxury Lodge / Hotel Seeks Skilled Front House Manager
- To ensure efficient and smooth running of guests stay and daily running of the Lodge front desk in line with our 5-star grading standards.
- Ensuring that all administrative work is of expected company standards all the time.
- 3-5 years experience as FOM/Assistant FOM in reputable 5-star hotel/lodge.
- Hospitality Qualifications will be added as an advantage.
- Conversant with a PMS (Property Management System), preferably Apex or Opera
- Ability to manage and maintain OBE (Online Booking Engines) extranets
- Maintaining an acceptable balance on Debtors and O-status
- Strong guest relations skills
- Will be part of duty management team.
Minimum Requirements
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Plus Live In