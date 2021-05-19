Full Stack Developer (ReactJS, ExpressJS, NodeJS, at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An innovative IoT Specialist in Stellenbosch seeks the coding talents of a solutions-driven Full Stack Developer to join its tightknit team focused on systems integration and solution development. Your role will include writing well-designed, testable & efficient code, technical implementation and integrating data from varying back-end services & databases. You must possess a BSc. Degree in Computer Science or similar discipline, 3+ years experience in a similar role and tech tools including as ReactJS, ExpressJS, NodeJS, MongoDB, Docker, APIs, HTML/CSS.DUTIES:

Design and code web application services according to specifications.

Work closely with the CTO for integration and technical implementation.

Collaborate with software teams to update the website and internal web tools to make them more efficient.

Write well-designed, testable, efficient code, by using best software development practices.

Integrate data from various back-end services and databases.

Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical needs.

High-level problem-solving and consistent communication with colleagues.

Remain current with emerging technologies/industry trends and apply them to operations and activities.

Optimize applications/services for maximum speed and scalability.

Build reusable code and libraries for future use.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

BSc. Degree in Computer Science or related field.

Experience/Skills

3+ Years relevant work experience.

Deep ReactJS Knowledge.

ExpressJS.

NodeJS.

Expertise and proven hands-on experience with Web Applications and programming languages such as MQTT and APIs, including: Security, Session Management, and best development practices.

HTML/CSS.

Databases, specifically NoSQL (MongoDB).

ATTRIBUTES:

Aggressive problem diagnosis and creative problem-solving skills.

Strong organisational skills to juggle multiple tasks within the constraints of timelines and budgets.

Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment, learn rapidly and master diverse web technologies and techniques.

You recognise and adopt best practices in web development engineering: design, testing, version control, documentation, build, deployment, and operations.

Willingness to continually learn about databases, system integration, etc., as needed.

