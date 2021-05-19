General Manager

A high-end new restaurant in the Northern Suburbs is seeking an experienced General Manager.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Restaurant General Manager leads the operation of the restaurants. The Restaurant General Manager has the overall responsibility for directing the daily operations of the restaurant, ensuring compliance with company standards in all areas of operation, including product preparation and delivery, customer relations, restaurant maintenance and repair, inventory management, team management, recruiting, hiring, termination and retention of team members, financial accountability, and ensuring that the highest quality products and services are delivered to each customer.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Controls day-to-day operations by scheduling, ordering, and developing the restaurant team members.

Controls profit & loss, by following cash control/security procedures, maintaining inventory, managing labour, reviewing financial reports, and taking appropriate actions.

Recruits, interviews, and hires team members, conducts performance appraisals, takes disciplinary action, motivates and trains.

Has authority to hire and terminate (or participate in those decisions) with approval/partnership from Human Resources.

Ensures that the Occupational Safety and Health Act, local health and safety codes, as well as the company safety and security policies are being adhered to.

Ensures that the restaurant is in compliance with the preventative maintenance program with regards to facility, equipment, and grounds maintenance.

Ensures a safe working and customer experience environment by facilitating safe work behaviours of the team.

Maintains fast, accurate service, positive guest relations, and ensures products are consistent with company quality standards.

Ensures food quality and 100% customer satisfaction.

Ensures complete and timely execution of corporate & local marketing programs.

Daily Checking of Inventory on My Micros/ GAAP.

QUALIFICATIONS GUIDELINES:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

High School diploma or equivalent is required.

2 – 4 years of supervisory experience in a food service or retail environment is required.

Proven track record of leadership and managerial skills while providing exceptional customer service is required.

LANGUAGE ABILITY:

This position requires excellent written, verbal and group communication skills. This position also requires the ability to read, analyze, create and interpret general business memos and documents.

MATH ABILITY:

This position requires excellent business math skills.

REASONING ABILITY:

This position requires strong problem solving and decision making skills, and the ability to be flexible and adapt in any situation.

COMPUTER SKILLS:

Good computer skills required. Must be proficient with the use of internet and be able to utilize computerized business tools such as email, learning management systems, and memo software. Must be proficient in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other appropriate software.

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES:

This position requires supervisory responsibilities of crew members, shift leaders, and shift managers.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

This position will require long periods of standing on hard surfaces, occasionally in warm temperatures. There is also likely to be extensive lifting of supplies and materials and moderate to loud noise. The use of hands and arms to reach for, grasp and manipulate objects is required. Finger dexterity may be required for cash register use. There will be constant exposure to hot equipment and oil throughout the work day.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS/CERTIFICATION:

None The above job description is not intended to be an all-inclusive list of duties and standards of the position. Incumbents will follow any other instructions, and perform any other related duties,

PLEASE NOTE THAT PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO CANDIDATES FROM A PREVIOUSLY DISADVANTAGED BACKGROUND, IN TERMS OF OUR COMMITMENT TO EMPLOYMENT EQUITY.

WE RESERVE THE RIGHT NOT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

SHOULD YOU NOT RECEIVE FEEDBACK WITHIN TWO WEEKS PLEASE ASSUME THAT YOUR APPLICATION HAS NOT BEEN SUCCESSFUL

Desired Skills:

gaap

Managing restaurants

Hospitality Industry

Beverage Management

Control of Labour

Hospitality

restuarant

Stock Control

Hospitality Management

Bar Management

Restaurant service

Restaurant management

Micros

point of sale

New Restaurant Openings

Food & Beverage

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

A high-end new restaurant in the Northern Suburbs is seeking an experienced General Manager.

Learn more/Apply for this position