Global Trade & Excise Employment Opportunity at EY

The Opportunity

The Global Trade & Excise function at EY Johannesburg consists of a specialised team of professional consultants, advising and assisting various local and international clients. The team works across multiple industries including mining (onshore and offshore), petroleum and gas, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and beauty, FMCG and more.

We are in search of a person who can join our team to service our clients, by continuing to innovate and ensure our quality service offerings. You must be a dynamic person, who can successfully work in a team, is keen to contribute and who is most importantly a fast and eager learner.

Key Responsibilities

Our business success is based on Quality Service to our clients while being responsible citizens in society. The following are some of the basic responsibilities for the role:

Research, analyse and interpret legislation and other legal instruments.

Draft effective written communication, from e-mails to legal documents.

Data analytics and the ability to effectively work with programs such as Power-BI and excel.

Perform risk management and work with the quality risk team.

Manage the book of business, ensuring timely billings and collection of fees.

Skills and attributes for success

Quality is at the core of delivering an exceptional client experience and risk management is essential to our business. As a result, the ability to research and analyse legal text efficiently, coupled with the skill to draft concise and quality documents are central to the role.

Working with Big Data is inevitable in bringing the best to our clients. The ability to work with programs such as Excel, Power-BI, etc. to process and analyse data is important. Effective time management is also a prerequisite and the successful candidate must be able to work on multiple engagements simultaneously.

Working effectively in a team is essential. We deliver our best when we work as a unit.

Both written and verbal communication is central to this role as we are a client facing business.

To qualify for the role, you must have

A University Degree, preferably in Law, Finance, and or Economics. Qualifications in logistics, whether it is a degree, diploma or certificate with experience will also be considered.

A minimum of 3-5 years of work experience is required.

Ideally, you’ll also have:

You have worked in a consulting environment; and/or

You have managerial experience directly responsible for tasks & juniors; and/or

Proven record of data analytics using platforms such as Power-BI, Excel, etc.; and/or

You’ve read, researched and analysed legislation and problem solving; and/or

You have worked in Customs and or Excise.

What we look for

We’re interested in tax professionals with a genuine interest in providing outstanding services to some of the world’s most influential people. Working with people from all backgrounds, from executives and entrepreneurs to investors and families, you’ll use your experience and status as a trusted advisor to maintain and further our reputation for excellence.

What working at EY offers

As one of our valued employees in EY, you get to work with inspiring, meaningful and challenging projects. Our focus is education and coaching alongside practical experience to ensure your personal development. At EY we value our employees and you will be able to control your own development with an individual progression plan. You will quickly grow into a responsible role with challenging and stimulating assignments. In addition to these, you will be part of an interdisciplinary environment that encourages high quality and knowledge exchange. Furthermore, we offer excellent working conditions, in a stimulating, inclusive and enjoyable environment. We offer:

Support, coaching and feedback from some of the most engaging colleagues around

Opportunities to develop new skills and progress your career

The freedom and flexibility to handle your role in a way that’s right for you

About EY

As a global leader in assurance, tax, consulting, strategy and transaction services, we hire and develop the most passionate people in their field to help build a better working world. This starts with a culture that believes in giving you the training, opportunities and creative freedom to make things better. So that whenever you join, however long you stay, the exceptional EY experience lasts a lifetime.

Join us in building a better working world.

Apply now.

