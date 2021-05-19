Hardware Developer – Electronic

My client in the Electronic Gaming industry is looking for a Hardware Developer, to design and develop cutting edge systems for the gaming industry.

Skills and Abilities

Knowledge and experience of the detailed design of microcontroller-based modules, which incorporate: switch-mode power supplies; a variety of data bus standards including CAN, RS485, and USB; analogue sensor processing circuits; motor control; display drivers; and high-power LED drivers

Experience in PCB layout design, including the management of EMC and earthing

Ability to rapidly absorb legacy designs and implement improvements

Must be passionate about technology and design, and be excited by the opportunity to learn new skills

Excellent communication skills to both technical and non-technical stakeholders

Responsibilities:

Responsible for the generation of innovative yet practical electronic designs within a multi-disciplinary team, including mechanical and software developers

Driving the development of products through the full life cycle, from initial concepts and technology demonstrators, through to the detailed design stages into manufacture.

Detailed design and validation of electronic modules

Generation of manufacturing packs, including PCB drawings, circuit assembly drawings, test

instructions, and test reports using Easy PC CAD tool and Microsoft Office

Ensure designs meet the standards of the department, and contribute to design reviews

Working effectively and provide support to other members of the product development and

manufacturing teams

Sticking to deadlines required by the project

Desired Skills:

Generating Electronic Designs

Deadline Driven

Data Business Standards

PCB Layout Design.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position