Hardware Developer – Electronic

My client in the Electronic Gaming industry is looking for a Hardware Developer, to design and develop cutting edge systems for the gaming industry.
Skills and Abilities
- Knowledge and experience of the detailed design of microcontroller-based modules, which incorporate: switch-mode power supplies; a variety of data bus standards including CAN, RS485, and USB; analogue sensor processing circuits; motor control; display drivers; and high-power LED drivers
- Experience in PCB layout design, including the management of EMC and earthing
- Ability to rapidly absorb legacy designs and implement improvements
- Must be passionate about technology and design, and be excited by the opportunity to learn new skills
- Excellent communication skills to both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the generation of innovative yet practical electronic designs within a multi-disciplinary team, including mechanical and software developers
- Driving the development of products through the full life cycle, from initial concepts and technology demonstrators, through to the detailed design stages into manufacture.
- Detailed design and validation of electronic modules
- Generation of manufacturing packs, including PCB drawings, circuit assembly drawings, test
- instructions, and test reports using Easy PC CAD tool and Microsoft Office
- Ensure designs meet the standards of the department, and contribute to design reviews
- Working effectively and provide support to other members of the product development and
- manufacturing teams
- Sticking to deadlines required by the project
Desired Skills:
- Generating Electronic Designs
- Deadline Driven
- Data Business Standards
- PCB Layout Design.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree