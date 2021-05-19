Hardware Developer – Electronic

My client in the Electronic Gaming industry is looking for a Hardware Developer, to design and develop cutting edge systems for the gaming industry.

Skills and Abilities

  • Knowledge and experience of the detailed design of microcontroller-based modules, which incorporate: switch-mode power supplies; a variety of data bus standards including CAN, RS485, and USB; analogue sensor processing circuits; motor control; display drivers; and high-power LED drivers
  • Experience in PCB layout design, including the management of EMC and earthing
  • Ability to rapidly absorb legacy designs and implement improvements
  • Must be passionate about technology and design, and be excited by the opportunity to learn new skills
  • Excellent communication skills to both technical and non-technical stakeholders

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for the generation of innovative yet practical electronic designs within a multi-disciplinary team, including mechanical and software developers
  • Driving the development of products through the full life cycle, from initial concepts and technology demonstrators, through to the detailed design stages into manufacture.
  • Detailed design and validation of electronic modules
  • Generation of manufacturing packs, including PCB drawings, circuit assembly drawings, test
  • instructions, and test reports using Easy PC CAD tool and Microsoft Office
  • Ensure designs meet the standards of the department, and contribute to design reviews
  • Working effectively and provide support to other members of the product development and
  • manufacturing teams
  • Sticking to deadlines required by the project

Desired Skills:

  • Generating Electronic Designs
  • Deadline Driven
  • Data Business Standards
  • PCB Layout Design.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

