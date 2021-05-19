How DoC aims to spend R3,7bn this year

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies says it aims to fast-track the broadcasting digital migration and release spectrum in the current year, amd.

Presenting the department’s R3,7-billion budget, Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says these are among seven key deliverable goals.

The others are:

* An infrastructure investment and mass employment programme;

* Re-Industrialisation of the economy with a focus on SMMEs;

* A digital economy masterplan and its implementation;

* Digital and future skills;

* Repurposing of state-owned companies (SOCs)

In terms of broadcasting digital migration, the analogue switch-off (ASO) has started in the Free State, Northern Cape and Northwest, and is starting to release the “digital dividend” spectrum in the 700MHz and 800Mhz bands.

“The spectrum will be released in a phased provincial manner across the country towards our goal of end of March 2022,” Ndabeni-Abrahams says. “This process combined with the digital-to-digital migration will make available a total of 168MHz spectrum in each of the provinces.”

The release of spectrum is being slowed by litigations on the spectrum auction and the licensing of the wireless open access network (WOAN).

Regarding infrastructure investment and employment, R27-billion has been pledged by operators and vendors to expand the 4G network and to deploy the 5G and fibre technologies.

“This network expansion is also extending to rural and underserved areas, which will benefit communities and create jobs,” Ndabeni-Abrahams says. “As such, I hope that the licensing of the WOAN and the High-Demand Spectrum will complement these roll-out plans.”

The department is hoping for funding of R340-million to support digital access for low-income households and stimulate job creation and economic growth through household broadband connectivity and public WiFi access.

Meanwhile, USAASA will proceed with the connectivity of OR Tambo, and has been allocated R60-million to do so.

Through investment in digital infrastructure expansion, 5 920 jobs have already been created by the sector and it is envisaged that there will be an increase of at least 25% of this target, the minister adds.

In terms of the re-industrialisation of the economy, focusing on growing small business, the department has supported 393 SMMEs, and has committed R2,6-billion to supporting SMMEs.

“Soon the ICT Sector Council will publish its sector code to provide for 50% target procurement from majority black-owned suppliers, an increase from 40% in the current code,” Ndabeni-Abrahams says. “ICASA has recently announced new regulations aimed at promoting historically disadvantaged South Africans in the ICT sector.”

The Department has finalised a digital economy masterplan and is currently engaging various stakeholders in the development of the implementation plan, she adds. “It is envisaged that the implementation of the Digital Economy Masterplan will see the achievement of economic contribution upwards to 4,5% of GDP per annum, creation of 1-million jobs over the next 10 years, and create massive opportunities for SMMEs.”

The department aims to revisit the now obsolete USAL policy with the aim to facilitate access to internet in remote areas, so a policy and policy direction will be developed for ICASA to develop relevant regulations to guide implementation.

The National Digital and Future Skills strategy has been created, which aims to establish an education and skills development ecosystem that provides all South Africans with the skills to create and participate in the digital economy, says Ndabeni-Abrahams.

“We are partnering with both public and private sector, with the intent to bridge the digital divide. For this reason, our training programmes will be conducted everywhere in South Africa including the remote areas.”

The department is partnering with the Department of Higher Education and Training to train 20 000 young people in 4IR and related skills. An initial six TVET colleagues situated in the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West and KwaZulu-Natal will be targeted this year.

“We are also working with the Department of Employment and Labour to train 73 000 unemployed youth. Our model pools together a given craft, skill and entrepreneurship such that every leaner finishes their training already having exit strategy.

“Digital Council for Africa has also committed to train young people from Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Limpopo in fibre splicing.”

The department has also partnered with Huawei and, so far, 50 students from disadvantaged universities have been trained through the Seeds of the Future Programme, with training IoT, 5G and AI.

“With Nemisa and Coursera we will offer 60 000 free online training opportunities; additionally we also have 82 000 slots available in the co-labs situated around the country. And, through the partnership with GIZ estimated at R49-million, the department will train 3 000 young South Africans and support 150 SMMEs for Future of Work.

“Through our partnership, Microsoft has launched the Microsoft Artificial Intelligence University wherein the curriculum will develop the skills employers’ value by teaching them to explore, transform, model, and visualize data, and to create the next generation of intelligent solutions.

“Ericson is also rolling out Digital Labs. Ericsson continues to support the digital lab program in Diepsloot (Ericsson and Wot-if Trust roll out Digital Lab Program to children from Johannesburg).”

The department has allocated R9,5-million for its digital skills programme.

It has allocated R3-million for its cost to communicate programme and Ndabeni-Abrahams says the department is working with Competition Commission, ICASA and MNOs to monitor and reduce the cost to communicate, especially data.

“ICASA published draft regulations on mobile broadband services inquiry on 26 March 2021.The closing date for submission of representations on the draft regulations is 28 May 2021. The authority will, upon consideration of various stakeholder representations, aim to promulgate the final regulations by end of Q2 of the current financial year.”