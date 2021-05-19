HR Manager

A National retailer based in Cape Town is looking for an HR Manager.

Qualifications: Tertiary – Industrial Psychology and/or Human Resources degree or equivalent ., Postgraduate qualification preferable

Job Purpose: Administration of compensation, benefits, employment, and employee relations programs. Participates in the development and implementation of strategic and business plans in partnership with department heads. Directs training and development programs. Manages employee services and communications. Consults with department heads on the development and implementation of human resources policies and programs. Creation of people strategy, coaching & significant influence of senior leadership, fostering of business partnering, managing & directing team’s execution capabilities.

Experience:

Minimum of 10 years post qualification commercial experience, including at least 2 years at a senior management level with budget accountability.

Demonstrable experience in most Key Performance Areas listed.

Exposure to the retail industry highly desirable

Duties include leading and directing the routine functions of the Human Resources (HR) department. Key Performance Areas include (but not limited to):

HR Strategy & Culture

Organisation Development & Transformation

Talent, including recruitment & selection

HR direction and interface with Payroll

Learning & Development

Employee relations

Performance management

