HR Training & Development Officer at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancies available.

HR TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT OFFICER – DURBAN

CORE PURPOSETo build a knowledgeable and competent workforce through the implementation of the training framework and strategy, ensuring current and future organisational skills needs are met.

CORE FUNCTIONS

Ensures logistical arrangements are taken care of for various events and special projects. Conduct training needs analysis on an annual basis, analyse results and present findings and suggestions. Compile annual training plan for the WSP and obtain commitment from all stakeholders. Design training programmes to meet specific identified training needs in accordance with training plans. Training records are maintained accurately and are up-to-date on a weekly basis Analyse and report on the effectiveness of various training and development interventions and provide recommendations. Generate weekly, monthly and annual reports, showing progress made against plans. Acts as an advisor and trouble-shooter to line managers by analysing their requirements and developing action plans to address the specific needs of their section. Training requirements are delivered as per the training plan within agreed deadlines and budgets. All training is captured on the training logger and training system. Training file is up to date with copies of all training payments and registers. Takes responsibility for all training initiatives within the institution. Training rooms are setup including all IT arrangements, attendance registers are completed and filed in the training file. Takes responsibility for ensuring that the training plan is developed and communicated to management. Maintains training expenses file ascertaining that all documented proof is available for all training done on a monthly basis. Takes responsibility for the completion of the WSP and ATR on an annual basis and ensures that information is readily available. Conducts refresher training where applicable. Takes responsibility for the staff bursaries on an annual basis Prepares staff bursary letters and ensures that all bursary employees sign the bursary letter and bursary policy. Maintains a bursary file for internal and external bursaries. Prepares a bi-annually bursary report indicating results of students for internal and external bursaries Updates policies as and when required. Welcomes new staff into MANCOSAs culture and climate by providing guidance and support where needed within the first week of engagement. Facilitate induction monthly with all new starters and ensures managers are notified of Induction way in advance. Completes a guided tour of the institution on the day of arrival ensuring that incumbent is familiar with the facilities and relevant departments.

QUALIFICATION (S)

Bachelors degree in HRM or Training & Development

EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 2 years experience in a training or similar Have a good understanding of the Higher Education

RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Knowledge of HR processes & procedures Knowledge of various training methods (mentoring, coaching, on-the-job learning, classroom-based instruction, e-learning, workshops, simulations etc. ) Excellent oral communication and presentation skills Excellent written communication and report-writing skills Excellent planning, organizing, time management and attention to detail Computer literacy in MS Office and Learning Management Systems SDF & WSP Knowledge Relevant knowledge on training systems and portals Knowledge on relevant legislation Knowledge of training processes and tool

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS Drivers License Willingness to work weekends and/or overtime when required

