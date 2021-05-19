Human Resources Administrator at Super Group

Provide comprehensive assistance and support in the development, implementation and facilitation of all people based activities within the organisation, including process, policies and procedures, according to internal and legislative specifications and regulations in order to ensure best practise and optimisation of all human capital in line with Human Resource strategy.

Assist in the effective facilitation of the recruitment process utilising all documented procedures.

Facilitation of the remuneration, benefits and rewards according to the specified documentation, process and procedures.

Assist in the facilitation and compliance of the employee relations policies and procedures.

Contribute to improving organisational culture and climate.

Effective manage all termination processes and procedures within the company.

Advise and assist line management in implementing best practise in responsible HR functionalities.

Required Skills

Education (Certified)

Degree in Human Resources or Industrial Psychology

Knowledge and understanding of South African Labour Law

Strong Payroll background

Experience

3 – 5 years HR experience in a generalist role

2 – 3 years’ experience in payroll processes

Operational Workflow Knowledge

Know and understand all internal departmental business processes and procedures in depth in order to apply to all practical situations.

In depth knowledge of quality management system.

Legislative Knowledge

In depth knowledge of Labour Relations Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, employment Equity Act, Skills development Act and Occupational Health and Safety Act.

In depth knowledge on all internal company policies and procedures including the company disciplinary code of conduct.

In depth knowledge of Common Law principles with regards to Cooperate governance.

Financial Skills

Basic understanding of business financial applications.

Understanding and knowledge of budgets.

Facilitation Skills

Creates learning opportunities that promotes personal growth and understanding for the learner.

Displays an understanding of group dynamics and active listening skills.

Ensures a collaborative approach to skills and knowledge being effectively applied in the workplace.

Planning Skills

Demonstrate the ability to set objectives on own and be able to implement and prioritise the steps of planning and organising effectively ensuring deadlines are met;

Required to co-ordinate the activities of people in his/her section towards goal achievement;

Ability to keep to time lines and ensure planning takes place accordingly;

Problem Solving

Ability to effectively determine the set goal and work out an action plan to achieve this goal;

Apply logic and reason to identify, understand and resolve obstacles in order to reach target/goal;

Display emotional control in order to achieve and exceed targets/goals set.

Conflict Management

Summarises or paraphrases his/her understanding of what others have said to verify understanding and prevent miscommunication;

Uses logical reasoning, figures of speech and negotiation skills to reach conclusions acceptable to all parties;

Presents arguments that address others most important concerns and issues and looks for a win-win solution.

Professionalism

Acts in a courteous, diplomatic, and comforting manner when attending to problems or difficulties customer experience;

Displays patience and good manners at all times;

Does not offend clients, employees, suppliers or managers and acts in a polite manner.

Understand SG Mobility Ethics and Values across

Understands the Super Group and SG Mobility ethics and values.

Ensure that act in a manner that set the example and portray the image that SG Mobility wants to be portrayed through their ethics and values.

Ensure to treat all employees in line with SG Mobility ethics and values.

Desired Skills:

Payroll Processing

Project Management

Innovative

Human Resource Generalist

Organisational Skills

Detail Orentated

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Road Freight

2 to 5 years Human Resources

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Board For People Practices

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension and Provident Fund

