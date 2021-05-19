Imports Administrator (EE) at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Middleburg, Mpumalanga is currently looking to employ an Imports Administrator (EE).

Responsibilities:

Administers the clearing, and forwarding of all sea and air freight imports on a documentation level.

Knowledgeable on all requirements regarding import activities, Internal and external representation, liaison with government departments, shipping lines, unpack depot, freight forwarder, transporters and any other service provider.

Ensuring that the daily administration requirements and pre-determined deadlines are met.

Responsible to follow up on all import shipments.

Prepare all clearing and forwarding documents to ensure fast and efficient importation of goods.

Ensure documentation complies with set standards and regulation of various stakeholders and legal entities.

Requirements:

Must have grade 12 and a minimum of 2 years experience.

Experience working in imports will be an advantage.

Customs Clearing Part 1 and Customs Clearing Part 2 would be an added advantage.

Basic knowledge of purchasing function.

Sound knowledge of legal and ethical requirements of the shipping, clearing and forwarding and transport industry.

PC literacy -Good knowledge of Port Authorities both TPT and TNPA, SARS – Customs rules and regulations.

Good organizational skills to an administrative role, effective time management and flexibility

Excellent attention to detail.

Self-disciplined and committed to following strict procedures.

Honesty and respect for confidentiality.

Self-driven with a sense of urgency.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

