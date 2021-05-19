Imports Administrator (EE) at Headhunters

May 19, 2021

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Middleburg, Mpumalanga is currently looking to employ an Imports Administrator (EE).

Responsibilities:

  • Administers the clearing, and forwarding of all sea and air freight imports on a documentation level.
  • Knowledgeable on all requirements regarding import activities, Internal and external representation, liaison with government departments, shipping lines, unpack depot, freight forwarder, transporters and any other service provider.
  • Ensuring that the daily administration requirements and pre-determined deadlines are met.
  • Responsible to follow up on all import shipments.
  • Prepare all clearing and forwarding documents to ensure fast and efficient importation of goods.
  • Ensure documentation complies with set standards and regulation of various stakeholders and legal entities.

Requirements:

  • Must have grade 12 and a minimum of 2 years experience.
  • Experience working in imports will be an advantage.
  • Customs Clearing Part 1 and Customs Clearing Part 2 would be an added advantage.
  • Basic knowledge of purchasing function.
  • Sound knowledge of legal and ethical requirements of the shipping, clearing and forwarding and transport industry.
  • PC literacy -Good knowledge of Port Authorities both TPT and TNPA, SARS – Customs rules and regulations.
  • Good organizational skills to an administrative role, effective time management and flexibility
  • Excellent attention to detail.
  • Self-disciplined and committed to following strict procedures.
  • Honesty and respect for confidentiality.
  • Self-driven with a sense of urgency.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position