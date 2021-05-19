Independent Review at Headhunters

Our client in the Financial Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Independent Reviewer.
Purpose of the role:
- Independent reviews of companies that do not require audits
- Compilation of financial statements of companies and close corporations
- Compilation of financial statements of related entities (personal, trusts etc.)
Duties and responsibilities:
- Compile annual financial statements for individuals, trusts, close corporations and companies, perform independent review and attend to all related administration requirements:
- Gather client information.
- Draft financial statements and provide accounting assistance where necessary.
- Prepare working paper files.
- Resolve review queries from Partner and do final entries as per Partners finalization.
- Provide accounting assistance and pass adjusting entries to bring accounting records to level where financial statements can be prepared in accordance with the relevant accounting framework.
- Process and reconcile annual transactions from source documents.
- Calculate and account for income tax and deferred tax.
- Prepare tax computations for individuals, trusts, close corporations and companies.
- Preparation of budget; control of targets to ensure monthly targets are met.
- Liaising and dealing with Clients, Supervisors and Partners on their expectations and requirements.
- Assess the needs of new clients.
Minimum Requirements:
- Recognised B.Comm Accounting/Financial qualification.
- Membership of Professional Body (e.g. SAIPA / SAICA).
- 1 – 2 years post article experience in an accounting/auditing environment.
- Experience in performing independent reviews.
- Proficiency in MS Office with good working knowledge of Excel and Pastel.
- Caseware proficiency essential, including drafting of financial statements in Caseview.
- Proficient in application of IFRS for SME.
- Experienced in preparation of Company, Close Corporations, Trusts, Sole Proprietors and personal financial statements.
- Proficient in providing accounting assistance and passing adjusting journal entries to take accounting records to financial statement level.
- Proficient in calculating tax (including deferred tax) for companies, close corporations, trusts, sole proprietors and personal financial statements.
- Ability to operate independently with limited technical guidance.
