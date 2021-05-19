Independent Review at Headhunters

Our client in the Financial Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Independent Reviewer.

Purpose of the role:

Independent reviews of companies that do not require audits

Compilation of financial statements of companies and close corporations

Compilation of financial statements of related entities (personal, trusts etc.)

Duties and responsibilities:

Compile annual financial statements for individuals, trusts, close corporations and companies, perform independent review and attend to all related administration requirements:

Gather client information.

Draft financial statements and provide accounting assistance where necessary.

Prepare working paper files.

Resolve review queries from Partner and do final entries as per Partners finalization.

Provide accounting assistance and pass adjusting entries to bring accounting records to level where financial statements can be prepared in accordance with the relevant accounting framework.

Process and reconcile annual transactions from source documents.

Calculate and account for income tax and deferred tax.

Prepare tax computations for individuals, trusts, close corporations and companies.

Preparation of budget; control of targets to ensure monthly targets are met.

Liaising and dealing with Clients, Supervisors and Partners on their expectations and requirements.

Assess the needs of new clients.

Minimum Requirements:

Recognised B.Comm Accounting/Financial qualification.

Membership of Professional Body (e.g. SAIPA / SAICA).

1 – 2 years post article experience in an accounting/auditing environment.

Experience in performing independent reviews.

Proficiency in MS Office with good working knowledge of Excel and Pastel.

Caseware proficiency essential, including drafting of financial statements in Caseview.

Proficient in application of IFRS for SME.

Experienced in preparation of Company, Close Corporations, Trusts, Sole Proprietors and personal financial statements.

Proficient in providing accounting assistance and passing adjusting journal entries to take accounting records to financial statement level.

Proficient in calculating tax (including deferred tax) for companies, close corporations, trusts, sole proprietors and personal financial statements.

Ability to operate independently with limited technical guidance.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

