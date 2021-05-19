Independent Review at Headhunters

May 19, 2021

Our client in the Financial Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Independent Reviewer.

Purpose of the role:

  • Independent reviews of companies that do not require audits
  • Compilation of financial statements of companies and close corporations
  • Compilation of financial statements of related entities (personal, trusts etc.)

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Compile annual financial statements for individuals, trusts, close corporations and companies, perform independent review and attend to all related administration requirements:
  • Gather client information.
  • Draft financial statements and provide accounting assistance where necessary.
  • Prepare working paper files.
  • Resolve review queries from Partner and do final entries as per Partners finalization.
  • Provide accounting assistance and pass adjusting entries to bring accounting records to level where financial statements can be prepared in accordance with the relevant accounting framework.
  • Process and reconcile annual transactions from source documents.
  • Calculate and account for income tax and deferred tax.
  • Prepare tax computations for individuals, trusts, close corporations and companies.
  • Preparation of budget; control of targets to ensure monthly targets are met.
  • Liaising and dealing with Clients, Supervisors and Partners on their expectations and requirements.
  • Assess the needs of new clients.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Recognised B.Comm Accounting/Financial qualification.
  • Membership of Professional Body (e.g. SAIPA / SAICA).
  • 1 – 2 years post article experience in an accounting/auditing environment.
  • Experience in performing independent reviews.
  • Proficiency in MS Office with good working knowledge of Excel and Pastel.
  • Caseware proficiency essential, including drafting of financial statements in Caseview.
  • Proficient in application of IFRS for SME.
  • Experienced in preparation of Company, Close Corporations, Trusts, Sole Proprietors and personal financial statements.
  • Proficient in providing accounting assistance and passing adjusting journal entries to take accounting records to financial statement level.
  • Proficient in calculating tax (including deferred tax) for companies, close corporations, trusts, sole proprietors and personal financial statements.
  • Ability to operate independently with limited technical guidance.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position