Industrial Refrigeration Technician at Johnson Controls

What you will do

The Industrial Refrigeration Technician will be reporting to Client Service Manager, Africa. You will be supporting customers by executing the tasks of installation and commissioning of equipment, planned/unplanned maintenance and repairs as well as servicing of equipment as per Service Contracts/maintenance schedules. You will be mostly working on the customer’s site.

Being the face of the company in the eyes of the customer, you will be holding a key role in the organization with the mission of providing excellent service to your clients.

How you will do it

As an Industrial Refrigeration Technician, you will be responsible for completing site surveys, installing equipment, minimizing damage to installed equipment by careful placement of units, upgrading and/or refurbishing equipment where required, thoroughly testing equipment to analyze faults and making sure equipment conforms to the system manual. You will be commissioning systems and equipment using standard configuration and commissioning tools.

You will also be maintaining and repairing installed equipment, providing maintenance according to Service Contracts (bi weekly, monthly or annually), following preventative maintenance schedule, responding to call outs timeously, testing malfunctioning systems and components, overhauling equipment and identifying what needs to be repaired, troubleshooting and resolving problems effectively, providing feedback on failures and suggested improvements to customer and Client Service Manager/Technician Team Leader and bringing faulty equipment back to Johnson Controls while also completing the correct paperwork. You will be responsible for preparing the requested reports for Technician Team Leader and Client Service Manager.

Desired Skills:

Equipment Repair

Refrigeration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Johnson Controls is powered by your talent. We are the power behind the customer mission. Together we are building a world that’s safe, comfortable and sustainable. Our diverse global team creates innovative, integrated solutions to make cities more connected, buildings more intelligent and environments more comfortable and secure. We are all about improving outcomes for our partners. Tomorrow needs your talent. Tomorrow needs you. So let’s talk today.

