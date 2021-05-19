INFORMATION SYSTEMS & TECHNOLOGY MANAGER

INFORMATION SYSTEMS & TECHNOLOGY MANAGER

LOCATION: SANDTON

SA:ARY: NEGOTIABLE UP TO R 1 400 000 PER ANNUM

QUALIFICATION

BSc in Computer Science or degree in Information Technology

Post Graduate qualification in Business Administration will be advantageous

ITIL foundation certification

CobIT certification advantageous

KEY DELIVERABLES

General Responsibilities:

Direct and manage computing and information technology strategic plans, policies, programs, and schedules for business and finance data processing, computer services, network communications, and management information services to accomplish corporate goals and objectives.

Develop strategic plans and implement the objectives of the information technology needs of the Organisation to ensure the computer capabilities are responsive to the needs of the Organisation’s growth and objectives.

Ensure uninterrupted IT functionality for the Organisation.

Management of information and data integrity of the Organisation and its business units.

Develop and establish operating policies and approaches for computing and information technology.

Advise on strategic systems conversions and integrations in support of business goals and objectives.

Prepare business unit budget and contain costs of providing IST services.

Manage operational and strategic risks as per the enterprise risk management framework.

Review and recommend major contracts for computing and information technology services and equipment.

Manage service provider performance against SLA’s.

Ensure the security of the information systems, communication lines, and equipment.

Oversee the development, design, and implementation of new applications and changes to existing computer systems and software packages.

Develop, review, and ensure certification of all back-up and disaster recovery procedures and plans.

Identify emerging information technologies to be assimilated, integrated, and introduced within the organisation.

Assess new computing technologies to determine potential value for the Organisation.

Establish company infrastructure to support and guide individual divisions/departments/sites in computing and information technology efforts.

Serve on planning and policy-making committees, e.g. MANCO & IST Steering Committee.

Prepare monthly IST portfolio performance reports.

Manage appropriate deployment and allocation of IST resources.

Motivate staff to achieve high levels of service and projects delivery.

Recruitment and retention of appropriate skill to meet corporate goals and objectives.

EXPERIENCE/SKILLS REQUIRED

At least 3 years’ senior management experience in a strategic IST role.

Demonstrable ability to engage at executive level.

Strong project management skills.

Strong business and process analysis skills.

Experience in managing ERP and CRM systems in an investment banking or financial services environment.

Experience in enterprise document management solution, e.g. SharePoint Services.

Experience in automation of business processes.

Ability to manage and guide a multi-disciplinary team of IT professionals, i.e. Service Desk Technician, Network Engineer and Application Specialist.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES/BEHAVIOURS/ATTITUDES

Highest level of integrity and confidentiality

Professional manner and presentation

Good initiative

Strategic orientation

High level of flexibility

Value and ethics driven person

Deadline driven

Strong team player

Service orientation

Desired Skills:

Strategic

Communication

ITIL

CobIT

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position