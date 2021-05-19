Infrastructure and Security Architect at In4Group

- Understand and familiarise yourself with the project’s business requirements.
- Understand and familiarise yourself with the proposed conceptual solution business, data and application architecture domains.
- Understand and familiarise yourself with the solution architecture meta-model.
- Understand and familiarise yourself with the as-is infrastructure and security architecture.
- Create the Conceptual and logical infrastructure and security architecture for the proposed solution.
- Create the overall system architecture documentation and implement standards and guidelines that direct the design of technology solutions, in partnership with other domain architect.
- Architect and design secure, robust, scalable infrastructure platforms to support the delivery of the products and servi This also includes the adoption of reusable technology assets to improve efficiency.
- Designs and completes a detailed analysis of systems/data/infrastructure, to ensure systems/data/infrastructure meets security standards and are resilient in the event of a
- Identify security requirements by evaluating business strategies and requirements. researching information security standards; studying architecture/platform and identifying integration issu
- Plan and design security systems by evaluating network and security technologies; developing requirements for local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), virtual private networks (VPNs), routers, firewalls, and related security and network d
- Design and develop security systems by establishing requirements for public key infrastructures (PKIs), including use of certification authorities (CAs) and digital signatures as well as hardware and software; adhering to industry stand
- Design and develop security systems by specifying intrusion detection methodologies and equipment;
- Design security architecture elements to mitigate threats as they em
- Create solutions that balance business requirements with information and cybersecurity requirem
- Identify security design gaps in existing and proposed architectures and recommend changes or enhancements
- Align standards, frameworks and security with overall business and technology strategy
- Develop TOR’s and evaluate requests for information (RFIs) and requests for proposals (RFPs).
- Perform vendor identification, engagement, selection, negotiation and relationship management
- Drive product evaluation and selection of new infrastructure products to meet strategic business initi This may include project activities from proofs-of- concept, production deployment and handover to operations
- Documents all work using required standards, methods and tools, including internal tools where appropriate.
- Designs and executes test plans to verify correct operation of completed system implementation.
TECHNICAL SKILLS:
- Minimum of ten-year experience in developing infrastructure architectural design.
-
Minimum ten-year experience and knowledge of infrastructure development and implementation methodologies.
-
Minimum ten-year experience in ICT infrastructure and ICT security infrastructure across the ICT systems landscapes and application portfolios.
-
Minimum ten-year experience of VMware or other virtual software, including server infrastructure, capacity planning, storage requirements, and networking protocols and productivity tools.
-
Work collaboratively with other EA team members (domain architects) on the projects to deliver the architecture artefacts and guidance provided from those teams into the programmes and projects.
-
Analyses system requirements and defines system architecture that will meet business needs, including server infrastructure, capacity planning, storage requirements, and networking protocols.
-
Review architecture deliverables and artefacts.
QUALIFICATIONS:
BSc or BTech in computer science or equivalent tertiary qualification
TOGAF certification is a requirement
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
- Stakeholder Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
In4Group Pty Ltd