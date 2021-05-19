Infrastructure and Security Architect at In4Group

TECHNICAL SKILLS:

Minimum of ten-year experience in developing infrastructure architectural design.

Minimum ten-year experience and knowledge of infrastructure development and implementation methodologies.

Minimum ten-year experience in ICT infrastructure and ICT security infrastructure across the ICT systems landscapes and application portfolios.

Minimum ten-year experience of VMware or other virtual software, including server infrastructure, capacity planning, storage requirements, and networking protocols and productivity tools.

Work collaboratively with other EA team members (domain architects) on the projects to deliver the architecture artefacts and guidance provided from those teams into the programmes and projects.

Analyses system requirements and defines system architecture that will meet business needs, including server infrastructure, capacity planning, storage requirements, and networking protocols.