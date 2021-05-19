Infrastructure and Security Architect at In4Group

May 19, 2021

  • Understand and familiarise yourself with the project’s business requirements.
  • Understand and familiarise yourself with the proposed conceptual solution business, data and application architecture domains.
  • Understand and familiarise yourself with the solution architecture meta-model.
  • Understand and familiarise yourself with the as-is infrastructure and security architecture.
  • Create the Conceptual and logical infrastructure and security architecture for the proposed solution.
  • Create the overall system architecture documentation and implement standards and guidelines that direct the design of technology solutions, in partnership with other domain architect.
  • Architect and design secure, robust, scalable infrastructure platforms to support the delivery of the products and servi This also includes the adoption of reusable technology assets to improve efficiency.
  • Designs and completes a detailed analysis of systems/data/infrastructure, to ensure systems/data/infrastructure meets security standards and are resilient in the event of a
  • Identify security requirements by evaluating business strategies and requirements. researching information security standards; studying architecture/platform and identifying integration issu
  • Plan and design security systems by evaluating network and security technologies; developing requirements for local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), virtual private networks (VPNs), routers, firewalls, and related security and network d
  • Design and develop security systems by establishing requirements for public key infrastructures (PKIs), including use of certification authorities (CAs) and digital signatures as well as hardware and software; adhering to industry stand
  • Design and develop security systems by specifying intrusion detection methodologies and equipment;
  • Design security architecture elements to mitigate threats as they em
  • Create solutions that balance business requirements with information and cybersecurity requirem
  • Identify security design gaps in existing and proposed architectures and recommend changes or enhancements
  • Align standards, frameworks and security with overall business and technology strategy
  • Develop TOR’s and evaluate requests for information (RFIs) and requests for proposals (RFPs).
  • Perform vendor identification, engagement, selection, negotiation and relationship management
  • Drive product evaluation and selection of new infrastructure products to meet strategic business initi This may include project activities from proofs-of- concept, production deployment and handover to operations
  • Documents all work using required standards, methods and tools, including internal tools where appropriate.
  • Designs and executes test plans to verify correct operation of completed system implementation.

TECHNICAL SKILLS:

  • Minimum of ten-year experience in developing infrastructure architectural design.

  • Minimum ten-year experience and knowledge of infrastructure development and implementation methodologies.

  • Minimum ten-year experience in ICT infrastructure and ICT security infrastructure across the ICT systems landscapes and application portfolios.

  • Minimum ten-year experience of VMware or other virtual software, including server infrastructure, capacity planning, storage requirements, and networking protocols and productivity tools.

  • Work collaboratively with other EA team members (domain architects) on the projects to deliver the architecture artefacts and guidance provided from those teams into the programmes and projects.

  • Analyses system requirements and defines system architecture that will meet business needs, including server infrastructure, capacity planning, storage requirements, and networking protocols.

  • Review architecture deliverables and artefacts.

QUALIFICATIONS:

BSc or BTech in computer science or equivalent tertiary qualification

TOGAF certification is a requirement

Desired Skills:

  • communication skills.
  • Stakeholder Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

In4Group Pty Ltd

Learn more/Apply for this position