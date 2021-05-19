Infrastructure DevOps Engineer – Rivonia – R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

New Work in at a major Wealth & Investment Management hub and this role is sitting directly in their Central IT Ops team – a down to earth bunch of technically sound devs! As an Infrastructure DevOps Engineer, you will be part of a human-centric working environment, designing and developing high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems, delivering high-availability and performance.

This awesome team have big growth plans after a recent acquire by a US based company! Ideally they are looking for someone with an understanding of business requirements on Central IT support in order to enable Infrastructure DevOps and Infrastructure DevOps maturity!

Tech stack needed:

VM Ware

VCentre

ESXi

Vsan

VDI

AWS

Azure

CI/CD

Agile

Reference Number for this position is ZH52684 which is a permanent position based in Rivonia offering a cost to company of up to R600k per annum salary negotiable on experience. E-mail me on [Email Address Removed] or call her for a chat on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

