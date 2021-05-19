Intermediate Business Systems Analyst – Remote – up to R350 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A software development consulting firm in Midrand is currently looking for a Business Systems Analyst to be based at one of their clients for a 7 months contract/project.

Do not miss a chance to join this innovative development house for this amazing opportunity while working from home.

Requirements:

BSc or BTech in Computer Science or equivalent

3-5 years’ experience within analysis

Min 5 years’ experience in Object-Oriented Design patterns

Experience using modelling tools and BPMN/UML notation

JSON, XML, Web Services, sFTP

Use Case modelling

State Diagrams

TOGAF understanding is good

Agile & Waterfall (Advantageous)

High-level understanding of overall architecture and design patterns

Some experience in Enterprise Architecture tools like Casewise, Enterprise Architect

Ability to perform technical analysis including data, off-the-shelf applications and technical infrastructure

Understanding of system security standards

Understanding of system and application integration

Understanding of overall architecture and design patterns

Some knowledge development frameworks and patterns

Reference Number for this position is LN53028 which is a Contract position based in Remote offering a cost to company salary of R350 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

JSON

XML

Web Services

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

