Intermediate Business Systems Analyst – Remote – up to R350 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Intermediate Business Systems Analyst – Remote – up to R350 per hour

May 19, 2021

A software development consulting firm in Midrand is currently looking for a Business Systems Analyst to be based at one of their clients for a 7 months contract/project.

Do not miss a chance to join this innovative development house for this amazing opportunity while working from home.

Requirements:

  • BSc or BTech in Computer Science or equivalent
  • 3-5 years’ experience within analysis
  • Min 5 years’ experience in Object-Oriented Design patterns
  • Experience using modelling tools and BPMN/UML notation
  • JSON, XML, Web Services, sFTP
  • Use Case modelling
  • State Diagrams
  • TOGAF understanding is good
  • Agile & Waterfall (Advantageous)
  • High-level understanding of overall architecture and design patterns
  • Some experience in Enterprise Architecture tools like Casewise, Enterprise Architect
  • Ability to perform technical analysis including data, off-the-shelf applications and technical infrastructure
  • Understanding of system security standards
  • Understanding of system and application integration
  • Understanding of overall architecture and design patterns
  • Some knowledge development frameworks and patterns

Reference Number for this position is LN53028 which is a Contract position based in Remote offering a cost to company salary of R350 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

  • JSON
  • XML
  • Web Services

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

