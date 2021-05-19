Intermediate Business Systems Analyst – Remote – up to R350 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A software development consulting firm in Midrand is currently looking for a Business Systems Analyst to be based at one of their clients for a 7 months contract/project.
Requirements:
- BSc or BTech in Computer Science or equivalent
- 3-5 years’ experience within analysis
- Min 5 years’ experience in Object-Oriented Design patterns
- Experience using modelling tools and BPMN/UML notation
- JSON, XML, Web Services, sFTP
- Use Case modelling
- State Diagrams
- TOGAF understanding is good
- Agile & Waterfall (Advantageous)
- High-level understanding of overall architecture and design patterns
- Some experience in Enterprise Architecture tools like Casewise, Enterprise Architect
- Ability to perform technical analysis including data, off-the-shelf applications and technical infrastructure
- Understanding of system security standards
- Understanding of system and application integration
- Understanding of overall architecture and design patterns
- Some knowledge development frameworks and patterns
