Inventory systems manager

Your job as Inventory and systems manager:

manage all distribution centre inventory and establishes inventory process to ensure compliance.

manage and implement robust processes for inventory/stock levels efficiently.

completes system updates and quarterly/annual audit work and preparation.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelors in Commerce / Supply chain / Industrial Engineering

Good analytical working experience or subjects related to the degree.

Experience:

5+ years of total commerical experience in a similar role including

minimum 3 years leadership experience in comprehensive supply chain management environment of 40 or more employees

SAP (EWM) highly advantageous

Minimum working experience of two (2) years pharma or food industry experience preferred.

A sound knowledge of relevant quality working standards & safe working procedures as well as the requirements of the Health and Safety legislation (OHS Act/ ISO standards), also including GWP and / or cGMP, GDP, and safe work practices.

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (including excel), warehouse management systems, and database systems.

Proven Experience in a leadership role with oversight of multiple supervisors

Desired Skills:

Inventory Management

inventory systems

GDP

SAP EWM

pharma distribution

warehouse management systems

WMS

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading Global Pharmaceutical manafufacturing Group with one of the largest footprints in Africa.

Cost to company package exlcudes performance bonus.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident

Plus performance bonus

