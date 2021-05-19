Inventory systems manager

May 19, 2021

Your job as Inventory and systems manager:

  • manage all distribution centre inventory and establishes inventory process to ensure compliance.
  • manage and implement robust processes for inventory/stock levels efficiently.
  • completes system updates and quarterly/annual audit work and preparation.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelors in Commerce / Supply chain / Industrial Engineering
  • Good analytical working experience or subjects related to the degree.

Experience:

  • 5+ years of total commerical experience in a similar role including
  • minimum 3 years leadership experience in comprehensive supply chain management environment of 40 or more employees
  • SAP (EWM) highly advantageous
  • Minimum working experience of two (2) years pharma or food industry experience preferred.
  • A sound knowledge of relevant quality working standards & safe working procedures as well as the requirements of the Health and Safety legislation (OHS Act/ ISO standards), also including GWP and / or cGMP, GDP, and safe work practices.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (including excel), warehouse management systems, and database systems.
  • Proven Experience in a leadership role with oversight of multiple supervisors

Desired Skills:

  • Inventory Management
  • inventory systems
  • GDP
  • SAP EWM
  • pharma distribution
  • warehouse management systems
  • WMS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Leading Global Pharmaceutical manafufacturing Group with one of the largest footprints in Africa.

Cost to company package exlcudes performance bonus.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • Provident
  • Plus performance bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position