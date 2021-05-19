IT Devops Engineer at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their already amazing team andwill be responsible for providing engineering and administration on DevSecOps tools as well as on other Software Development Lifecycle tools.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

Industry Certification: Jenkins Certification

Industry Certification: Any AWS or Azure Certification

5 – 10 years’ Experience in IT, IT operations, and/or software development environment

3 – 5 years Extensive Experience using Jenkins for DevSecOps pipeline orchestrations

3 – 5 years’ Experience managing development activities and proficiency in applying the SDLC and DevOps principles

3 – 5 years’ Experience with Atlassian Stack (Jira, Bitbucket)

3 – 5 years’ Experience with other DevSecOps tools and plugins (Such as SonarQube, Apache Maven, ANT, Azure DevOps)

3 – 5 years’ Experience using Terraform for infrastructure provisioning.

3 – 5 years’ Experience in a cloud-based environment (AWS and Azure)

3 – 5 years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices from Agile, Waterfall

.

Desired Skills:

DevSecOps Tools

applying DLC and DevOps principles

Experience in a cloud-based environment

Atlassian stack

