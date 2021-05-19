Junior IT Project Manager

Project AdministrationCoordination of small scale projects using Project ManagemenT

disciplines

Provide Project stats when required

Assist Project Manager with their Projects

Proactively ensures task follow up and information is available for updates or decision making

Assist Project Managers with scenario Plans for any change controls submitted or impacts analysis.

Engage business owners on project requirements, document and present business requirements for solutions

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor of Science in IT (or equivalent)

A relevant qualification in Project Management advantageous

EXPERIENCE

2 4 years of professional experience in IT environments

Knowledge and application of SDLC

Exposure to Agile ways of working

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint

Computer literate

