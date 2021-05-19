Junior IT Project Manager

Project AdministrationCoordination of small scale projects using Project ManagemenT
disciplines
Provide Project stats when required
Assist Project Manager with their Projects
Proactively ensures task follow up and information is available for updates or decision making
Assist Project Managers with scenario Plans for any change controls submitted or impacts analysis.
Engage business owners on project requirements, document and present business requirements for solutions
QUALIFICATIONS
Bachelor of Science in IT (or equivalent)
A relevant qualification in Project Management advantageous
EXPERIENCE
2 4 years of professional experience in IT environments
Knowledge and application of SDLC
Exposure to Agile ways of working
Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint
Computer literate