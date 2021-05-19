Junior Mechanic/Assistant at The Gas Company

Junior Mechanic/Assistant
If you are an enthusiastic, hard working self starter with a positive outlook and a great sense of humour wanting to learn and grow, then we want you on our Team!
A bit about our company…
We are a very well established gas company based in Centurion, in fact we have been around since 1947. We are the only gas lifestyle destination company in the entire Gauteng.
Some of the things you will be doing…
- Assist the Mechanic with daily checks on company fleet before they go out on the road
- Assist the Mechanic with servicing cars
- Keep the working area clean
- Welding when needed
- Spray-painting when needed
- Assist with breakdowns
- Daily tool countFitting of Cambelts, Brake Drums & Linings, Clutches Suspension and more
What we are looking for…
- At least 2 years’ working experience as a mechanic assistant or junior mechanic
- Good working experience on diesel and petrol engines
- Matric qualification
- Must be able to work under pressure
- Must be willing to work overtime and weekends/public holidays.
- Must be able to communicate and follow through on instructions
- Must have own transport and valid South African Driver’s licence
Please be prepared to do a practical assessment during the interview.
Desired Skills:
- Diesel Mechanic
- petrol
- car service
- communication skills.
- cambelts
- spray painting
- toolcheck
- company fleet
- vehicle maintenance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
We are a very well established gas company based in Centurion, in fact we have been around since 1947. We are the only gas lifestyle destination company in the entire Gauteng.