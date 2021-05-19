Junior Mechanic/Assistant at The Gas Company

Junior Mechanic/Assistant

If you are an enthusiastic, hard working self starter with a positive outlook and a great sense of humour wanting to learn and grow, then we want you on our Team!

A bit about our company…

We are a very well established gas company based in Centurion, in fact we have been around since 1947. We are the only gas lifestyle destination company in the entire Gauteng.

Some of the things you will be doing…

Assist the Mechanic with daily checks on company fleet before they go out on the road

Assist the Mechanic with servicing cars

Keep the working area clean

Welding when needed

Spray-painting when needed

Assist with breakdowns

Daily tool countFitting of Cambelts, Brake Drums & Linings, Clutches Suspension and more

What we are looking for…

At least 2 years’ working experience as a mechanic assistant or junior mechanic

Good working experience on diesel and petrol engines

Matric qualification

Must be able to work under pressure

Must be willing to work overtime and weekends/public holidays.

Must be able to communicate and follow through on instructions

Must have own transport and valid South African Driver’s licence

Please be prepared to do a practical assessment during the interview.

Desired Skills:

Diesel Mechanic

petrol

car service

communication skills.

cambelts

spray painting

toolcheck

company fleet

vehicle maintenance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

