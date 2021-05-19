Key Accounts Consultant – DBN at Mancosa

CORE PURPOSEEstablish and maintain corporate relations to increase student database. Contribute towards increasing brand awareness of the institution through engagement with both private and public sector entities. Market product bouquet and institutional value proposition.

CORE FUNCTIONS

Engagement Duties:

Build strong relationships with existing B2B customers and find new sources of business

Achievement of registration targets for both new and returning students from the private and public sector entities

Resolve any challenges/queries with key decision makers within the B2B sector

Follow workflow

Administration Duties:

Conduct post intake database exercise to identify new private and public sector entities

Conduct post intake exercise to identify businesses that have reduced student sponsorships or have not sponsored students

Issue welcome letters

Schedule on-going meetings.

RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Customer service

Sales and Presentation

Computer literacy

Communication: Verbal and Written

Good negotiator

QUALIFICATION (S)Bachelor Degree in Marketing and Sales or related qualification

EXPERIENCEMinimum 2 years in sales environment

