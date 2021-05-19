Key Accounts Consultant – DBN at Mancosa

CORE PURPOSEEstablish and maintain corporate relations to increase student database. Contribute towards increasing brand awareness of the institution through engagement with both private and public sector entities. Market product bouquet and institutional value proposition.
CORE FUNCTIONS
Engagement Duties:
- Build strong relationships with existing B2B customers and find new sources of business
- Achievement of registration targets for both new and returning students from the private and public sector entities
- Resolve any challenges/queries with key decision makers within the B2B sector
- Follow workflow
Administration Duties:
- Conduct post intake database exercise to identify new private and public sector entities
- Conduct post intake exercise to identify businesses that have reduced student sponsorships or have not sponsored students
- Issue welcome letters
- Schedule on-going meetings.
RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
- Customer service
- Sales and Presentation
- Computer literacy
- Communication: Verbal and Written
- Good negotiator
QUALIFICATION (S)Bachelor Degree in Marketing and Sales or related qualification
EXPERIENCEMinimum 2 years in sales environment