Lead Embedded Firmware Engineer

We are looking to connect with Lead Embedded/ Firmware Engineers with leadership skills for a client in the Johannesburg East area.

Desired Skills:

8 – 12 years’ experience

BSc/BEng Computer or Electronic Engineering Qualification

Experience mentoring & coaching junior engineers.

Expert programming skills using Embedded C

Solid Firmware development experience

Expert in designing embedded system software.

Sensor and data acquisition system development

ARM microprocessors and its architectures (Cortex M

STM32

etc)

Testing of embedded firmware based products

OpenAT operating system (Wavecom/Sierra Wireless)

RF-based development experience beneficial

C#

Java

SQL Server

assembly programming will be beneficial.

Residing in Gauteng & willing to work in JHB East.

About The Employer:

