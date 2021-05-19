Lead Embedded Firmware Engineer

May 19, 2021

We are looking to connect with Lead Embedded/ Firmware Engineers with leadership skills for a client in the Johannesburg East area.

Desired Skills:

  • 8 – 12 years’ experience
  • BSc/BEng Computer or Electronic Engineering Qualification
  • Experience mentoring & coaching junior engineers.
  • Expert programming skills using Embedded C
  • Solid Firmware development experience
  • Expert in designing embedded system software.
  • Sensor and data acquisition system development
  • ARM microprocessors and its architectures (Cortex M
  • STM32
  • etc)
  • Testing of embedded firmware based products
  • OpenAT operating system (Wavecom/Sierra Wireless)
  • RF-based development experience beneficial
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL Server
  • assembly programming will be beneficial.
  • Residing in Gauteng & willing to work in JHB East.

About The Employer:

About The Employer:

