Lead Embedded Firmware Engineer

We are looking to connect with Lead Embedded/ Firmware Engineers with leadership skills for a client in the Johannesburg East area.
If this sounds like you, we want to hear from you!
Desired Skills:
- 8 – 12 years’ experience
- BSc/BEng Computer or Electronic Engineering Qualification
- Experience mentoring & coaching junior engineers.
- Expert programming skills using Embedded C
- Solid Firmware development experience
- Expert in designing embedded system software.
- Sensor and data acquisition system development
- ARM microprocessors and its architectures (Cortex M
- STM32
- etc)
- Testing of embedded firmware based products
- OpenAT operating system (Wavecom/Sierra Wireless)
- RF-based development experience beneficial
- C#
- Java
- SQL Server
- assembly programming will be beneficial.
- Residing in Gauteng & willing to work in JHB East.
About The Employer:
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.