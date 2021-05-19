Learning & Development Specialist at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Role:

You will be to deliver occupationally directed education training and development.

Do you have a degree or a diploma in Training & Development?

Do you have 3 or more years in an ETD environment?

Have you had training provider management experience?

Are you accredited to design and conduct an assessment for an integrated Learning Programme?

If you answered yes, yes & yes, then please apply! The full spec can be seen below:

Minimum Qualifications:

National Diploma in Human Resource Management or relevant tertiary qualification in the Education, Training and Development (ETD) field at NQF Level 6.

Learning Implementation:

Assist line managers and facilitators in identifying employee training needs and to solve specific training or learning problems.

Analyze the individual development plans of employees to understand the training and development requirements.

Brief external suppliers and facilitators on the specific requirements of the learning and development intervention and source details, as defined in the training strategy, in order to meet organizational, departmental and individual development needs. (Evaluate the programmes using accepted criteria.)

Schedule staff to attend internal and external learning events in accordance with the wider learning and development strategy.

Collate learning and development evaluations to enable amendments to programmes and facilitators be made in a timely manner.

Produce reports on learning and development activity using agreed HR performance indicators.

Provide technical expertise on external industry committees and bodies.

Learning Administration:

Prepare learning and development materials to a consistently high standard and ensure that they reach the delegates/facilitators within agreed timescales.

Update the learning and development calendar.

Learning Systems Quality Assurance:

Produce and maintain large volumes of accurate electronic and manual learning and development records in compliance with organizational policies and procedures ensuring that record keeping is up to date.

Collate training information for audit purposes. BBBEE, ISO etc.

Participate in audits and ensure recommendations are actioned.

Regularly audit system integrity to ensure compliance.

Talent Pipeline ( Bursaries, Interns, Apprentices & Company Assisted studies):

Provide input and partake in the process of selection, appointment and development of the bursary students, interns and apprentices.

Build relationships with relevant universities and learning institutions to enable the delivery of quality interventions for students.

Monitor student results.

Provide support to employees with regard to the company assisted studies process.

SETA Management:

Manage learners and Learnerships through the SETA.

Coordinate and provide input into the Workplace Skills and Annual Training Report plan to ensure accurate and timely submission.

Provide administrative support in the skills development levy claim process.

Perform programme planning, coordination and qualification development within the SETA framework.

Employment Equity:

Design and develop interventions and action plans to support the implementation of the EE strategy

Manage the implementation and ensure compliance to the EE Strategy

Participate in the implementation and utilisation of equity related processes.

Effective Teamwork & Self-Management:

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and activities and demonstrate effective self- management in terms of planning and prioritizing, and self- development.

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of work are consistently and accurately maintained.

Inform relevant parties in the event of tasks or deadlines not met, the potential risks thereof and provide appropriate resolution.

Support and drive the business and HR’s core values.

Manage colleagues and client’s expectations and communicate appropriately

Demonstrate willingness to help others and go the extra mile to meet team targets and objectives.

