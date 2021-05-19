Management Accountant

Area: Cape Town

Overview of Position:

The Management Accountant will be responsible for the processing, analysis and provision of financial information to financial management stakeholders of the company to assist in the preparation of financial reports and ensure financially compliant and accurate business operations.

Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

Financial compliance and returns for companys entities

Finance team mentoring and guiding

Processing all monthly journals

Prepare balance sheet reconciliations -, ensuring accuracy and meeting deadlines

Transaction processing

Assist with audit files

Provides advice and guidance to stakeholders

Provides input for system efficiency improvements

Keep abreast and up to date with developments in the accounting field

Ensure all returns are completed accurately and submitted timeously to the relevant institutions VAT, – BBBEE,

Assists with cashflows as required and resolve queries as required

Release payments within mandate

Requirements:

Completed Finance Degree or similar qualification

3 – 5 years commercial experience

Strong knowledge of ERP system use (SageX3 preferred)

Strong Microsoft application knowledge (intermediate to advanced Excel use)

Flexibility to work across differing time zones (UK)

Strong prioritizing, organisation, and attention to detail

Comfortable working from home as part of a remote team

Opportunities and Flexibility:

Opportunities to learn and develop your skills through our strong in-house and e-learning training platforms

The opportunity to work from home to ensure a strong work-life balance

Strong global management and team support and collaboration

Opportunities to achieve personal and work goals

Exposure to personal development on a global level

