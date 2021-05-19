Area: Cape Town
Overview of Position:
The Management Accountant will be responsible for the processing, analysis and provision of financial information to financial management stakeholders of the company to assist in the preparation of financial reports and ensure financially compliant and accurate business operations.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to):
- Financial compliance and returns for companys entities
- Finance team mentoring and guiding
- Processing all monthly journals
- Prepare balance sheet reconciliations -, ensuring accuracy and meeting deadlines
- Transaction processing
- Assist with audit files
- Provides advice and guidance to stakeholders
- Provides input for system efficiency improvements
- Keep abreast and up to date with developments in the accounting field
- Ensure all returns are completed accurately and submitted timeously to the relevant institutions VAT, – BBBEE,
- Assists with cashflows as required and resolve queries as required
- Release payments within mandate
Requirements:
- Completed Finance Degree or similar qualification
- 3 – 5 years commercial experience
- Strong knowledge of ERP system use (SageX3 preferred)
- Strong Microsoft application knowledge (intermediate to advanced Excel use)
- Flexibility to work across differing time zones (UK)
- Strong prioritizing, organisation, and attention to detail
- Comfortable working from home as part of a remote team
Opportunities and Flexibility:
- Opportunities to learn and develop your skills through our strong in-house and e-learning training platforms
- The opportunity to work from home to ensure a strong work-life balance
- Strong global management and team support and collaboration
- Opportunities to achieve personal and work goals
- Exposure to personal development on a global level