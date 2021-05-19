Our dynamic client within the plastic manufacturing and printing business is looking for an entrepreneurial MD to join their high growth team. The successful individual will have a passion for people and production. It is an essential requirement that the individual come from a plastic manufacturing business.
- The main purpose of this role is to direct and control all the business operations. The Managing Director will be responsible for driving strategy execution and direction from the Board of Directors to ensure that the company achieves its’ strategic, operational and financial vision, mission and long term goals.
Managing Director is a demanding role which requires all-round business knowledge and managerial skills.
- Driving entrepreneurial spirit.
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Managing Director/General Manager in a flexible plastic packaging manufacturing business
- A total of 15 years’ experience in manufacturing, with 8 years of managerial experience.
- Proven track record of solid achievement against manufacturing KPIs in a leadership role.
- Qualification in a technical / engineering discipline.
- Data rational profile; numerate, commercially, and financially astute.
- A people person: good communicator, inclusive and mature leader with excellent listening skills
- Strong organisational and planning abilities
- Must be self-reliant, able to make decisions.
Desired Skills:
- plastic
- Manufacturing
- General Management
- Strategic Thinking
- Production
- Production Management
- Technical
- Leadership
- business operations
- Product Management
- Cost Control
- Revenue
- Sales Strategy
- Revenue growth
- Sustainable Business
- Profitability
- Strategic Planning
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- nett profit sharing