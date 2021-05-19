Managing Director

Our dynamic client within the plastic manufacturing and printing business is looking for an entrepreneurial MD to join their high growth team. The successful individual will have a passion for people and production. It is an essential requirement that the individual come from a plastic manufacturing business.

The main purpose of this role is to direct and control all the business operations. The Managing Director will be responsible for driving strategy execution and direction from the Board of Directors to ensure that the company achieves its’ strategic, operational and financial vision, mission and long term goals.

Managing Director is a demanding role which requires all-round business knowledge and managerial skills.

Driving entrepreneurial spirit.

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Managing Director/General Manager in a flexible plastic packaging manufacturing business

A total of 15 years’ experience in manufacturing, with 8 years of managerial experience.

Proven track record of solid achievement against manufacturing KPIs in a leadership role.

Qualification in a technical / engineering discipline.

Data rational profile; numerate, commercially, and financially astute.

A people person: good communicator, inclusive and mature leader with excellent listening skills

Strong organisational and planning abilities

Must be self-reliant, able to make decisions.

Desired Skills:

plastic

Manufacturing

General Management

Strategic Thinking

Production

Production Management

Technical

Leadership

business operations

Product Management

Cost Control

Revenue

Sales Strategy

Revenue growth

Sustainable Business

Profitability

Strategic Planning

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

nett profit sharing

