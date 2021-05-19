Mobile Tester

We are looking for a Mobile Tester to join us on a short term contract (1 month). If you are currently between projects and contracts and would like to get involved, please let me know.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Remote (from within South Africa)

Short-term 1 month contract

Level: intermediate or higher

Mobile Testing experience iOS, Android

Manual Testing experience (if you do Automation Testing and youre happy to fill a manual role, you are welcome to apply)

The position could potentially lead to a longer contract.

Learn more/Apply for this position