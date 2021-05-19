We are looking for a Mobile Tester to join us on a short term contract (1 month). If you are currently between projects and contracts and would like to get involved, please let me know.
Further details:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Remote (from within South Africa)
Short-term 1 month contract
Level: intermediate or higher
- Mobile Testing experience iOS, Android
- Manual Testing experience (if you do Automation Testing and youre happy to fill a manual role, you are welcome to apply)
The position could potentially lead to a longer contract.