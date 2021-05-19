Money Laundering Investigator – Pipeline at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To assist the Money Laundering Coordinator to monitor, identify and investigate any suspicious financial client account transactions in accordance with all legal and statutory requirements of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act 38 of 2001 (“FICA”), Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act 33 of 2004 (“POCDATARA”) and all related legislation within Capitec Bank.

Experience

Minimum:

At least 1 year’s investigative experience within a financial / banking environment

Ideal:

Proven experience in a financial or legal institution or investigative environment (i.e. credit / forensics / bad debt recovery, etc.)

Qualifications (Minimum)

National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant qualification in Finance or Internal Auditing

Knowledge

Minimum:

Knowledge of:

Investigative processes

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

Legislation regarding money laundering control and combating of terrorist financing

KYC procedures

Customer set up on Bancs system

Legislation, regulations and legal principles applicable to the financial industry and money laundering and terrorist financing control

Investigative methodology and techniques

EFT knowledge

Basic regulatory principles and processes understanding

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Analytical Skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Attention to Detail

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Business writing skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Analysing

Learning and Researching

Following Instructions and Procedures

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Writing and Reporting

Additional Information

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work flexible hours (including Saturdays and Public Holidays)

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

Cleo Tammy Hendricks

