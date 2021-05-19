National Key Account Manager

Your key responsibilities:

Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients conducting demand, service and trend analysis to ensure optimised account management and expansion of client base.

Negotiate at a high level on both technical and commercial needs, operating with a solution driven mindset.

Understand key client’s business and operations leveraging strong product knowledge to ensure customer satisfaction.

Devise and implement key account business and sales strategies staying on top of competitor activities and industry trends and maintaining in-depth knowledge of customer and account.

Our required expertise:

Grade 12 with post matric qualification is essential.

5 – 8 years relevant sales and key account management experience ideally within the automotive or related industry.

An autonomous, proactive leader with a strong strategic, commercial and analytical mindset.

An agile and open minded, critical thinker able to work under immense pressure.

Must have worked with high calibre and C-suite individuals within large, complex accounts in multi-faceted environments.

Understanding of and patience with long sales cycles.

Excellent Excel and PowerPoint Presentation.

Your reward:

R 60 000 Basic Salary + Car Allowance + Petrol Card + Medical Aid + Pension + Guaranteed 13th Cheque + Annual Performance Bonus

Desired Skills:

Account Management

Key Accounts

B2B

Sales

Customer Service

New Business Development

Negotiation

Analysis

Trend Analysis

Customer Analysis

Sales and Marketing

About The Employer:

The opportunity that awaits you:

We are excited to be recruiting for a global leader within the manufacturing sector. This dynamic organisation employs over 100 000 across the globe and has over it’s 100 years been recognised with multiple awards for excellence and innovation.

As part of this agile and fast paced team, you will manage a select group of high-level key accounts being responsible for building new and maintaining existing relationships within their various sectors and markets.

In a business where accelerated development is actioned, this role will be fast tracked into a sales management role.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Vehicle Allowance

Fuel Allowance

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

13th Cheque

Performance Bonus

