Operations Team Leader at Johnson Controls

What you will do

Operations Team Leader will be reporting to Client Service Manager, Africa. You will be based in Isando and will be building an environment that energizes team members to provide high quality, cost-efficient, customer-directed service and exceed performance targets.

You will oversee required day-to-day activities of field technician team and plan monthly technician routes, analyze team performance and recommend changes to ensure profitability, safety, and client satisfaction. You will serve as a communication channel to share the best practice strategies and results that will enable growth.

How you will do it

As an Operations Team Leader, you will build a climate that energizes team members to ensure assigned contracts or projects are executed while meeting or exceeding defined performance targets, such as gross margin, pull through, productivity & profitability. You are responsible for execution in compliance with contractual obligations and applicable legal requirements.

You will be representing Johnson Controls at site coordination meetings, determining appropriate staffing levels & resources, coordinating subcontractors, project administration, contract resolution, etc.

You will not only recruit, hire and retain front line delivery teams, but also prepare and deliver clear performance expectations, performance reviews, coaching and development plans for all team members. You will ensure front line delivery teams are trained and updated on safety standards and safety equipment.

You will track actual labor & material costs and revenues due to ensure accurate customer invoicing. You will make purchasing decisions as needed to ensure work is executed in the most productive & cost efficient manner.

What we look for

Required

University degree

Minimum 8 years of experience in operations management in the Service Industry including five or more years of direct management experience

Previous sales and/or Account Management experience

High-level competency in written and verbal communication.

Strong presentation skills and proficiency in speaking to large audiences.

Ability to lead and direct diverse teams.

* Ability to travel up to 50% of time.

Please note that Employment Equity candidates will be prioritized.

Desired Skills:

Account Management

Operations Management

