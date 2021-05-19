Optimizely named a leader in Agile CMS

Optimizely, a provider of digital experience platform solutions, was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Agile Content Management Systems.

The platform received the highest possible scores in the content hub, content services, and supporting products criteria.

The Forrester report noted Optimizely as “a good fit for midmarket and enterprise clients in retail, financial services, and technology.” This paves the way for the delivery and optimisation of digital experiences across multi-experience customer journeys.

Bluegrass Digital CEO Nick Durrant says Optimizely is the perfect solution to unlock any company’s digital potential. “With over 9,000 brands worldwide that have chosen Optimizely, it is not surprising that Forrester has named it as a leader.”

“Creating digital experiences that transform your company takes data-driven decisions, continued experimentation and constant invention. Even Gartner has recognised Optimizely for the second consecutive year in the Leaders Quadrant,” he explains.

Optimizely chief product officer Justin Anovick says this announcement validates the hard work behind what they have done for authoring, content modelling, and ease of access from any channel. “These advancements coupled with the solutions we’ve added through acquisitions have resulted in a stronger than ever digital experience platform.”

The Forrester report states: “The combined company offers a range of marketing and e-commerce solutions, including the Content Cloud CMS. The addition of a testing and optimization platform (originally Optimizely) and content personalisation platform Idio have greatly boosted the company’s ability to take a more agile approach to omnichannel content management.”