Your job as Outbound Warehouse manager
- plan, organize, and monitor the storage and distribution of all items received from suppliers, ensuring a smooth and consistent operation.
- administer all functions to ensure timely and accurate order fulfilment, and the optimization of resources and processes while operating within budget.
- develop and implement processes to ensure compliance with company policies/procedures, continual process improvement and drive employee initiatives.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelors in Commerce / Supply chain / Industrial Engineering
- Good analytical working experience or subjects related to the degree.
Experience:
- 5+ years of total commerical experience in a similar role including
- minimum 3 years leadership experience in comprehensive supply chain management environment of 40 or more employees
- SAP (EWM) highly advantageous
- Minimum working experience of two (2) years pharma or food industry experience preferred.
- A sound knowledge of relevant quality working standards & safe working procedures as well as the requirements of the Health and Safety legislation (OHS Act/ ISO standards), also including GWP and / or cGMP, GDP, and safe work practices.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (including excel), warehouse management systems, and database systems.
- Proven Experience in a leadership role with oversight of multiple supervisors
Desired Skills:
- Inventory Management
- inventory systems
- GDP
- SAP EWM
- pharma distribution
- warehouse management systems
- WMS
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading Global Pharmaceutical manafufacturing Group with one of the largest footprints in Africa.
Cost to company package exlcudes performance bonus.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Provident
- Plus performance bonus