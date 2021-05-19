Process Controller at Defy Appliances

Duties:
- To conduct quality tests and reporting
- Perform process inspections of all sub-assemblies according to well-defined criteria using standard physical, mechanical etc.
- Ensure conformance to specifications
- Root Cause Analysis using the QC Tools – focusing on the 6M
- Support and recommend Corrective and Preventive Actions
- Daily Critical Process Audits
- Monitor critical equipment and instrumentation to ensure calibration compliance
- Implement and sustain 5S
- Perform work to comply with the company’s safety standards
- Other duties required by the superior
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric/Grade 12
- Minimum working experience of 3 years
- Previous Experience in process controlling and Quality Knowledge
- Computer Literate
- Must be able to read, write and speak English
- Good communication skills and proven leadership qualities
- Must be able to use measuring equipment
- Knowledge of ISO 9001 – 2015 (Optional)
- Knowledge of Root Cause analysis tools (Optional)
- Valid Driver’s License Code 08 or Code 10
Desired Skills:
- Computer Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Consumer Goods Manufacturing
- 2 to 5 years Process Control
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Defy Appliances is a South African white goods manufacturing company and is the largest manufacturer and distributor of major domestic appliances in Southern Africa. The company manufactures and develops a range of large appliances from gas stoves, refrigerators, washing machines and tumble dryers to continuous clean ovens and convection ovens.
It currently operates TWO factories:
– Jacobs (Durban) – manufactures free-standing stoves, built-in ovens and hobs, tumble dryers.
– Ezakheni (Ladysmith) – manufactures electric chest freezers and electric refrigerators.
Manufactures electric refrigerators. Defy Appliances was founded in the 1905 in Wentworth, KwaZulu-Natal.The company manufactured its first product, electric stoves, in 1932. In July 2011, the company was bought by Turkish based Arelik as part of its plan to expand into emerging markets in Africa
Defy in Ezakheni has an open vacancy for a Process Controller within the Quality Assurance Department. Successful candidates will be working within the Ezakheni Factory (Ladysmith)
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund