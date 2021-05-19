Process Controller at Defy Appliances

Duties:

To conduct quality tests and reporting

Perform process inspections of all sub-assemblies according to well-defined criteria using standard physical, mechanical etc.

Ensure conformance to specifications

Root Cause Analysis using the QC Tools – focusing on the 6M

Support and recommend Corrective and Preventive Actions

Daily Critical Process Audits

Monitor critical equipment and instrumentation to ensure calibration compliance

Implement and sustain 5S

Perform work to comply with the company’s safety standards

Other duties required by the superior

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric/Grade 12

Minimum working experience of 3 years

Previous Experience in process controlling and Quality Knowledge

Computer Literate

Must be able to read, write and speak English

Good communication skills and proven leadership qualities

Must be able to use measuring equipment

Knowledge of ISO 9001 – 2015 (Optional)

Knowledge of Root Cause analysis tools (Optional)

Valid Driver’s License Code 08 or Code 10

Desired Skills:

Computer Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Consumer Goods Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Process Control

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Defy Appliances is a South African white goods manufacturing company and is the largest manufacturer and distributor of major domestic appliances in Southern Africa. The company manufactures and develops a range of large appliances from gas stoves, refrigerators, washing machines and tumble dryers to continuous clean ovens and convection ovens.

It currently operates TWO factories:

– Jacobs (Durban) – manufactures free-standing stoves, built-in ovens and hobs, tumble dryers.

– Ezakheni (Ladysmith) – manufactures electric chest freezers and electric refrigerators.

Manufactures electric refrigerators. Defy Appliances was founded in the 1905 in Wentworth, KwaZulu-Natal.The company manufactured its first product, electric stoves, in 1932. In July 2011, the company was bought by Turkish based Arelik as part of its plan to expand into emerging markets in Africa

Defy in Ezakheni has an open vacancy for a Process Controller within the Quality Assurance Department. Successful candidates will be working within the Ezakheni Factory (Ladysmith)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position